President Barzani: The People of Kurdistan Believe in Harmony and Coexistence From the Heart

46 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a powerful articulation of the Kurdistan Region’s core identity, President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday declared that the deep-seated culture of interfaith harmony and ethnic tolerance is not merely a government policy but a conviction held "from the heart" by the people of Kurdistan. This profound statement was delivered during a warm reception for a high-level delegation from the Russian Orthodox Church, who in turn lauded the President's personal role in fostering a climate of peace that they view as a beacon in a turbulent region.

The meeting in Pirmam encapsulated a unified message from the Kurdistan leadership, highlighting that the region's celebrated coexistence is a strong, historically rooted culture destined to endure for generations to come.

On Tuesday, President Barzani welcomed the delegation, headed by Metropolitan Anthony, the head of the external relations of the Russian Orthodox Church, at his headquarters in Pirmam. The meeting, also attended by Maxim Rubin, the Consul General of Russia in Erbil, provided a platform for the visiting clergy to express their deep appreciation for what they had witnessed in the region.

The delegation conveyed their happiness with their visit to Kurdistan and specifically commended the pivotal role of President Barzani in deepening the culture of coexistence. They praised the tangible peace and harmony that exists among the diverse religious and ethnic components of Kurdistan, a reality that stands in stark contrast to much of the surrounding Middle East.

The visiting clergy reiterated that they view the Kurdistan Region with great importance, recognizing it as a part of the world that is a source of humanity and one that holds a deep and genuine belief in coexistence. Looking forward, the delegation expressed a strong desire for their relations with all the religious centers within Kurdistan to continue and to be further strengthened, signaling an intent to build lasting ties with the region’s faith communities.

In his response, President Barzani warmly welcomed the guest delegation and took the opportunity to emphasize the long-standing relations and friendship that have historically connected the people of Kurdistan and the people of Russia.

To illustrate the foundational nature of the region's social harmony, President Barzani mentioned several historical examples of loyalty and togetherness demonstrated by the various components of Kurdistan toward each other, particularly during difficult and challenging times.

He explained that this was not a recent phenomenon or a political construct. "The people of Kurdistan believe in harmony and coexistence from the heart and with conviction," President Barzani stated, emphasizing that this belief has evolved into "a strong culture which is rooted in history and will remain for future generations."

This meeting with President Barzani followed an earlier engagement on the same day in Erbil, where the Russian Orthodox delegation met with the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani. In that meeting, a consistent and unified message was presented.

The Prime Minister affirmed that "Kurdistan is the homeland of different religions and faiths," and stressed that the KRG "always works to deepen and strengthen the culture of coexistence and the principles of peace and brotherhood among the various components."

The delegation's response to the Prime Minister mirrored their sentiments expressed in Pirmam, praising the region as a place where it is a "matter of fortune that in Kurdistan all religions and components live in peace and tranquility and their rights are protected."

These diplomatic and religious discussions are a reflection of a consistent and highly visible government strategy to not only protect but also actively promote the region’s diversity. Just days earlier, Prime Minister Barzani had celebrated this identity on an international stage during a historic conference in Erbil commemorating the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.

Before a global audience of patriarchs and clergy, he declared that peaceful coexistence is one of the "bright features and characteristics of Kurdistan's society," promising that the region would remain a "shining home of coexistence."

During that conference, the Prime Minister detailed the concrete policies that underpin these declarations. He spoke of the KRG's unwavering commitment to "protecting and defending religious, national, and cultural diversity."

A prime example of this commitment is the government's robust support for mother-tongue education. He highlighted the network of 50 KRG-supported Syriac schools, where the ancient language of the region's Christian communities is kept alive. In these classrooms, students like ninth-grader Sherpil Shimul find their learning experience transformed.

"When I study in Syriac, I understand and learn much better," he confirmed, giving a human voice to the success of a policy that has been legally enshrined since the Kurdistan Parliament first passed the right to mother-tongue education in 1993. This comprehensive support, which includes providing textbooks, infrastructure, and qualified teachers, demonstrates a holistic approach to cultural preservation.

This deep-rooted belief in coexistence, as articulated by President Barzani, is a principle forged in a shared history of struggle and a collective vision for the future. As Prime Minister Barzani stated at the Nicaea conference, "Just as the components of Kurdistan have together faced oppression, tyranny, and occupation, today we are also together for the sake of building, reconstructing, developing, and advancing our homeland."

The appreciative words of the Russian Orthodox Church delegation this week serve as a powerful international testament to the success of this shared project, affirming that the harmony found in Kurdistan is indeed a heartfelt conviction, a strong culture with deep historical roots, and a legacy to be preserved for the future.