KRG PM Barzani: Kurdistan Region Will Remain ‘Shining Home’ of Coexistence

At the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea in Erbil, PM Masrour Barzani celebrated Kurdistan's role as a capital of coexistence. He reaffirmed the KRG's commitment to protecting all faiths, supporting the Syriac language, and building new churches, ensuring a shared future for all.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In an address that celebrated the Kurdistan Region's deep-rooted identity as a haven of religious freedom and cultural diversity, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday welcomed patriarchs, clergy, and academics from around the world to Erbil for a historic conference commemorating the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea. Standing before a distinguished audience that included His Holiness Patriarch Mar Awa III and His Holiness Patriarch Louis Sako, the Prime Minister declared with pride that peaceful coexistence is one of the "bright features and characteristics of Kurdistan's society," reaffirming his government's unwavering commitment to protecting and nurturing the rich tapestry of faiths and ethnicities that call the region home.

The academic conference, held in "Erbil, the capital of coexistence," marks a significant milestone, recalling the pivotal ecumenical council convened in 325 CE that profoundly shaped the course of Christian history. The gathering in Erbil, as reported by Kurdistan24, brings together prominent religious figures from across Iraq and the Middle East to reflect on the council's enduring legacy and to spread a message of unity and interfaith understanding in the modern era.

In his keynote speech, Prime Minister Barzani extended a "very, very warm welcome" to all attendees, expressing his happiness that such an important event was being held in the Kurdistan Region.

"I am pleased that this important scientific conference is being held in Erbil with the participation of such a large number of high-ranking religious figures," he said. "I commend you and wish you success, and I hope that the outcomes and recommendations of this conference will serve to strengthen the culture of peaceful coexistence and solidify the foundations of peace, harmony, and brotherhood among all components."

The Prime Minister emphasized that while Kurdistan is rightly proud of its tradition of coexistence, this culture requires constant reinforcement, a duty he stressed falls upon everyone. He made a special appeal to the religious leaders and teachers present, from all faiths and sects, "to play their important and effective role, duty, and responsibility in this regard, and to strengthen and deepen the high values and principles of love, harmony, and social peace among the various components."

He assured the audience that in this critical endeavor, "the Kurdistan Regional Government will continue to establish the principles of peaceful coexistence, religious freedom, harmony, and friendship among the components of Kurdistan."

Delving into specific actions and policies, Prime Minister Barzani detailed the KRG's tangible efforts to support and protect the region's diverse communities.

"We in the Kurdistan Regional Government are committed and have full faith in protecting and defending religious, national, and cultural diversity," he affirmed. He highlighted the government's continuous support for the Syriac language, the ancient tongue of the Chaldeans, Assyrians, and Arameans, and the language spoken by Jesus Christ.

He noted that through the General Directorate of Syriac Culture and Arts, the KRG actively supports the study of the language, with 50 dedicated Syriac-language schools now operating in the Kurdistan Region, where thousands of students are educated in this historic language. He also recalled that the first Syriac symposium was held in Erbil last year with the government's backing.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister spoke of the KRG's commitment, through the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, to care for the holy places of all religions. Alongside giving importance to mosques and temples, he said, the government "also assists and supports churches," and he was pleased to announce that "four new churches will be opened soon in Erbil and Duhok."

He also referenced a unique initiative from this past spring, the National Day of Prayer, which was held in Erbil under the supervision of President Masoud Barzani and with the participation of hundreds of religious, political, and social figures from around the world. "We hope will be held in Erbil as an annual tradition in order to strengthen the values of peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and religious freedom," he said.

These initiatives, the Prime Minister declared, are a powerful reaffirmation of a core principle: "Kurdistan is the homeland of all of us." He drew a poignant parallel between the shared struggles of the past and the collective mission of the present. "Just as the components of Kurdistan have together faced oppression, tyranny, and occupation, today we are also together for the sake of building, reconstructing, developing, and advancing our homeland."

In his address, Prime Minister Barzani also took a moment to highlight a significant and recent achievement for the people of the Kurdistan Region and all of Iraq: the resumption of oil exports.

"I want to point here to an important point of a historical event that a few days ago, after a few, two or three years of a halt in the export of the Kurdistan Region's oil to foreign markets, once again today, this morning, the Kurdistan Region's oil was exported again to the world market," he announced.

He described the agreement with the federal government as a "great achievement for all the people of Iraq, especially the people of the Kurdistan Region," and commended all who played a role in its success.

He made a special point to "mention the role of the United States of America in particular, whether in Washington, or their ambassador in Baghdad, or their consul here in Erbil, who were truly great supporters for the success of this process."

He expressed his hope that the agreement would become "a reason for the advancement of the economic infrastructure and be in the service of all citizens."

Concluding his remarks, Prime Minister Barzani wished the conference success and offered a powerful and enduring promise. "I assure you that the Kurdistan Region, as always, will be the shining home of peaceful coexistence, freedom, religious freedom, mutual acceptance, brotherhood, and harmony," he declared. "May you always be happy and successful, and may the Great God protect Kurdistan."

His speech not only commemorated a pivotal moment in Christian history but also celebrated the living, breathing legacy of tolerance and unity that the Kurdistan Region continues to build and champion on the world stage.