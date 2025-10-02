German Parliament Delegation Awards BCF for Humanitarian Excellence

During the ceremony, Yuksel officially presented the parliamentary award and letters of appreciation from several German MPs to Musa Ahmad, President of the BCF.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A high-level German parliamentary delegation, accompanied by representatives of several major institutions, presented an award to the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) in recognition of its humanitarian services carried out without discrimination.

The delegation, which visited BCF headquarters in Erbil on Thursday, included Serdar Yuksel, a member of Germany’s ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the parliament’s international relations committee; Klaus Engel, former CEO of Evonik Industries AG and a member of the Investment and Donors Council in Germany; Hendrik Groth, Head of Schwäbische Medien and the “Helfen bringt Freude” (Helping Brings Joy) organization; Sherzad Thomas, General Manager of the Caritas–Essen Foundation; and journalist Deniz Kartal.

During the ceremony, Yuksel officially presented the parliamentary award and letters of appreciation from several German MPs to Musa Ahmad, President of the BCF.

Ahmad highlighted the long-standing partnership between BCF and German institutions, noting a decade of support for projects benefitting refugees, orphans, children with disabilities, and children with autism. He described the award as “an honor for BCF."

Yuksel praised BCF as a “reliable partner,” stressing that few organizations worldwide operate with such dedication. “You have traveled thousands of kilometers to come to us, and the Kurdish nation has the right to be proud of having an organization like BCF,” he said, adding that efforts are underway to register the organization’s name in Germany.

He also conveyed greetings from the Speaker of the German Federal Parliament to BCF’s leadership and staff, underscoring Berlin’s recognition of the foundation’s work.

“We are very pleased to be here today. On behalf of the Bundestag, we congratulate BCF for their unique and continuous work. We have worked together reliably for many years. I believe this marks a new chapter in our relations between Kurdistan and Germany,” Yuksel concluded.

The BCF is a non-governmental, non-political, and non-profit organization founded in 2005 in Erbil. Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani leads the foundation’s board of founders.

Guided by the motto of Mustafa Barzani, “It is an honor to serve one’s own people,” the BCF began its activities. The foundation has obtained official licenses from both the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments, and it was licensed by the United States in 2016.

During the United Nations Coordination and Management meeting in April 2016, the BCF was granted Consultative Status by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). It received official licensing from the British Charity Commission in April 2020 and was also registered as a charity organization in Kuwait in 2016.