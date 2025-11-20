What Happened During Saudi Crown Prince’s Lavish White House Visit — And What It Means for U.S.–Saudi Relations

A high-gloss reception, major defense deals, soaring investment pledges, and a new diplomatic agenda marked an extraordinary reset in Washington’s ties with Riyadh.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received one of the most elaborate White House welcomes of Donald Trump’s second term on Tuesday, in a visit that blended pomp with high-stakes diplomacy, record economic pledges, and sweeping defense arrangements. The Crown Prince’s return to Washington — his first since the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi — underscored a remarkable recalibration in U.S.–Saudi relations, with Trump openly praising him as a “dear friend” while announcing investment and defense packages worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

The two leaders met in an atmosphere of striking warmth. Fighter jets roared overhead as they stood on a red carpet flanked by a horseback honor guard. Inside the Oval Office, Trump brushed aside concerns about Saudi human rights issues and declared the Crown Prince one of the world’s “most respected leaders.”

The pair took questions from reporters, with Trump confronting one journalist who asked about Khashoggi’s murder and the involvement of Saudi citizens in the 9/11 attacks.

The Crown Prince, who has denied ordering the killing, characterized the episode as a “huge mistake” for Saudi Arabia, insisting that reforms have been enacted to ensure such an event “never happens again.”

Trump defended him, calling Khashoggi a “controversial figure” and reiterating his belief that the Saudi leader had no direct role in the murder.

Major Military Breakthroughs: F-35s, Tanks, Nuclear Cooperation

Trump used the visit to finalize several major defense initiatives long sought by Riyadh. Chief among them was formal U.S. approval for the sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia — a significant shift in U.S. policy on exporting cutting-edge technology to Gulf states.

While concerns have circulated within the Pentagon about the possible transfer of sensitive technology to China, Trump insisted that both Saudi Arabia and Israel “should get top of the line” equipment.

Israeli officials, for their part, have quietly indicated they would not block the sale as long as it is tied to Saudi normalization under the Abraham Accords.

Prince Mohammed repeated that normalization remains possible but only with “a clear path to a two-state solution” for Palestinians.

In addition to the F-35 approval, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia agreed to:

- Sign a broader security and military cooperation pact.

- Advance a civilian nuclear cooperation agreement — another sensitive issue for Israel.

- Sell nearly 300 U.S.-made tanks to the Kingdom.

- Designate Saudi Arabia a Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) — a symbolic but strategic upgrade announced during the state dinner.

Together, the agreements mark one of the most significant expansions of U.S.–Saudi defense cooperation in the modern era.

A Grand Dinner With Tech Titans and Cultural Icons

The pageantry extended into the evening, where Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a lavish black-tie dinner in the East Room. Guests included some of the most influential figures in American technology and business — Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Tim Cook — as well as celebrities such as golfer Bryson DeChambeau and football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The menu featured pistachio-crusted lamb and a couverture mousse pear dessert, underscoring the event’s symbolic role as a celebration of a reinvigorated partnership between Washington and Riyadh.

Trump used the dinner to affirm the MNNA designation and to praise the Crown Prince as “a visionary shaping the Middle East’s future.”

A Trillion-Dollar Investment Vision

During their meeting, the Crown Prince told Trump that Saudi Arabia would raise its current U.S. investment commitments from $600 billion to $1 trillion — a staggering increase that highlights the Kingdom’s intention to deepen economic integration with the United States.

While details remain unclear, the package is expected to span:

- Artificial intelligence and advanced computing

- Defense and aerospace industries

- Energy and clean-tech cooperation

- Potential joint ventures in infrastructure and entertainment

The announcement signals Saudi Arabia’s ambition to position itself as the region’s primary financial and technological hub, aligned closely with Washington at a time of strategic competition with China.

Sudan Takes Center Stage: A New Diplomatic Mission for Trump

One of the most surprising outcomes of the visit was Trump’s pledge to intensify U.S. engagement in ending the devastating civil war in Sudan, following an appeal from the Crown Prince.

Trump admitted that the conflict “wasn’t on my charts” before their meeting, but said MBS urged him to leverage American influence to halt the fighting that has killed more than 40,000 people and displaced over 14 million.

Trump described the Crown Prince’s plea — calling it “the greatest thing you can do” — as a turning point in U.S. engagement. The president said his administration will work with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and other regional partners “to get these atrocities to end.”

Saudi officials warned Trump that further escalation could destabilize the Red Sea corridor and empower extremist groups — concerns that appear to have resonated strongly in Washington.

A Redefined Partnership With Regional Implications

The Crown Prince’s visit showcased a deepening U.S.–Saudi alignment at a time when both countries are recalibrating their roles in a rapidly shifting Middle East. For Washington, the deals and diplomatic commitments signal a renewed prioritization of Riyadh as a central pillar of U.S. regional strategy.

For Saudi Arabia, the visit affirmed its position as an assertive middle-power capable of leveraging vast financial resources and strategic geography to shape regional outcomes.

The warmth on display contrasted sharply with years of strained relations and signaled what appears to be a full reset — backed by new military partnerships, massive economic integration, and shared diplomatic ambitions.

From the Oval Office greetings to the late-night gala of tech elites, the visit underscored a simple reality: U.S.–Saudi relations are entering one of their most expansive phases in decades, with consequences likely to reverberate across the Middle East and beyond.