Iraqi Migrants in Libya Set to Return Home Following Embassy Intervention

39 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Embassy in Libya on Thursday announced that five Iraqi migrants who illegally crossed the Libyan border over the past two months have been detained and are now preparing to return home.

Ahmed Sahaf, Chargé d'Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Libya, confirmed the development, noting that the Embassy worked closely with Libyan security authorities to ensure their safe repatriation.

“After coordinating at a high level with Libyan security officials, we were able to implement the necessary measures and issue them passports in preparation for their return to Iraq,” Sahaf stated.

The announcement follows a similar development earlier last month, when 25 Kurdish migrants detained in Libya were released and arranged to return to Iraq. That effort was made possible through coordination between the Iraqi Embassy in Libya, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, and with direct support from Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Libya has become a major route for illegal migration to Europe, particularly Italy. Many young people from the Kurdistan Region and Iraq attempt the journey, often facing arrest, detention, and harsh conditions along the way. Many of these migrants endure extreme hardships, including abuse and exploitation, during their journeys. Humanitarian organizations and governments are working together to address the root causes of illegal migration and to provide support to those affected.

Also, on March 27, the Iraqi embassy in Tripoli announced the release of several Iraqi nationals who had been detained in Libya for attempting to migrate illegally to Europe.

