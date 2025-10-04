Trump Says Hamas Ready for Peace, Urges Israel to Halt Gaza Bombing

Trump announced Hamas is ready for "lasting peace" and urged Israel to halt Gaza bombing to facilitate hostage release. Israel's PM office confirmed preparations to implement Trump's peace plan following Hamas's response.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – United States President Donald Trump on Friday declared that Hamas was ready for “lasting peace” and urged Israel to stop its bombardment of Gaza, after the Palestinian group publicly announced its willingness to release hostages under his ceasefire initiative. The remarks marked the first time since his return to the White House in January that Trump has explicitly called on Washington’s key ally to halt military action.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “Based on the statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office responded on Saturday, saying Israel was preparing the “immediate implementation” of the first stage of Trump’s peace plan. “In light of Hamas’s response, Israel is preparing for the immediate implementation of the first stage of the Trump plan for the release of all the hostages,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. “We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump’s vision.”

Trump also shared Hamas’s statement on social media, an unusual move for a sitting US president. The White House posted the same text, signaling strong American endorsement of Hamas’s public declaration.

In a short video message filmed from behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, Trump described the day as “very special, maybe unprecedented,” while thanking allies including Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Jordan for mediating the developments. “I look forward to having the hostages come home to their parents,” he added.

For its part, Hamas called Trump’s urging of Israel to cease bombing “encouraging.” The Palestinian faction has said its acceptance of Trump’s plan is part of a willingness to enter peace talks and to end nearly two years of war.

Trump, who has made the release of hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel a priority, has pushed hard for a deal to end the conflict, which he has repeatedly blamed on his predecessor, Joe Biden. “Everybody will be treated fairly,” he promised in negotiations over Gaza’s future, though he gave no further details.

Axios reported that Netanyahu was “surprised” by Trump’s immediate endorsement of Hamas’s statement, viewing it as failing to meet some of the key conditions laid out in the 20-point peace plan unveiled at the White House earlier this week. Trump had given Hamas a deadline of late Sunday to respond, warning that otherwise it would face “hell.”

The Hamas response and Trump’s subsequent statements triggered swift international reactions.

Qatar welcomed the Palestinian group’s announcement, with foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari expressing support for Trump’s call for an immediate ceasefire. Egypt echoed the sentiment, saying it hoped “this positive development will lead all parties to rise to the level of responsibility by committing to implementing President Trump’s plan on the ground and end the war.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, through his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, said he “welcomes and is encouraged by the statement issued by Hamas announcing its readiness to release hostages and to engage.” The statement urged all parties “to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end.”

In Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron declared on X that “the release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach!” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described Trump’s plan as “the best chance for peace” and confirmed Germany’s full support. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Hamas’s acceptance “a significant step forwards” and demanded all sides implement the agreement “without delay.” Turkey’s foreign ministry also praised the development, stating Hamas’s statement “provides an opportunity for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Trump’s announcement, Netanyahu’s cautious alignment, and Hamas’s expression of readiness mark a critical moment in the conflict. While Israel has formally signaled preparation to act in line with the Trump plan, questions remain over the precise terms of implementation and Hamas’s full compliance.

Still, Friday’s developments injected an unprecedented sense of possibility. Trump hailed the progress as a “day for peace,” promising that the road ahead would ensure fairness for all. For Gaza, Israel, and the wider Middle East, the coming days will reveal whether the ceasefire plan becomes a turning point in ending a war that has left thousands dead, displaced millions, and tested international diplomacy for nearly two years.