SDF’s Commander: We Will Become a Core Force in Syria’s New National Army

SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi announced the force will integrate into Syria's new national army, with a delegation visiting Damascus to finalize the process. The move follows recent ceasefire agreements and marks the SDF's transition into a core component of Syria's future military structure.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Marking the tenth anniversary of the founding of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi delivered a speech on Thursday celebrating the achievements of the multi-ethnic force and outlining its future role within a new, inclusive Syrian army. His remarks came amid ongoing political discussions between the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) and the Syrian Interim Government, which recently reached an understanding on integrating the SDF into a national military structure and declaring a full ceasefire across the country.

“Dear comrades, today marks the tenth anniversary of the founding of our forces, the Syrian Democratic Forces,” Abdi declared in Kurdish. “On this day, I congratulate our people, our fighters, and all our armed comrades.”

Abdi emphasized that from the SDF’s inception until today, every victory achieved was made possible through the steadfast support of the Syrian people and the participation of all societal components. “Since the fall of the Ba’ath regime, a new Syria has been built. A new army has been created. As one of the main forces of Syrian defense, the SDF has played a significant role in the war against terrorism and in protecting our people,” he said. “We have earned an important place and must now take part in building Syria’s new army.”

The SDF commander announced that his command has decided to send a delegation to Damascus to advance the practical steps for integrating the SDF into Syria’s future national army. “In the coming days, our delegation will visit Damascus to meet with the Ministry of Defense and begin the process of integrating the SDF into the Syrian army,” Abdi said. “We believe that the experience the SDF has gained in its struggle against ISIS, the training accumulated over the past ten years, and the coordination with international counterterrorism forces will all contribute to making the new Syrian army stronger and more capable.”

According to Abdi, the integration of the SDF and the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) will form the foundation of the new Syrian army, which will serve the protection of all Syrians regardless of ethnicity or religion. “The SDF will become a small but essential part of Syria’s new army,” he affirmed. “Our forces, especially the Counter-Terrorism Units (YAT), will continue their leading role in the fight against ISIS, not only in the north and east but across the entire country.”

He explained that once integrated, the SDF and the new national army will conduct joint training, education, and operations on a national level. “The unified army will operate collectively, ensuring that the fight against terrorism continues as a shared mission,” Abdi noted. “The experience gained by YAT in the past eleven years will enable it to maintain a leading role in protecting Syria from terrorism and extremism nationwide.”

Abdi’s speech came only days after the October 7 meeting in Damascus between representatives of the DAANES and the Syrian Interim Government, which marked a turning point in Syria’s internal dialogue. The meeting addressed four central issues: the integration of the SDF into the national army, the implementation of a total ceasefire across North and East Syria and Aleppo, constitutional reform, and the return of displaced persons—alongside renewed commitments to counterterrorism and stabilize the country.

In a statement following the meeting, the DAANES negotiation delegation described the talks as “a constructive step forward” toward a unified national vision. The parties discussed a comprehensive military and political framework, with the goal of forming an organized army capable of protecting all Syrians.

“The principle of integrating the SDF and internal security forces was discussed,” the delegation confirmed, calling the dialogue “an essential milestone” that could lead to the creation of a structured and efficient defense institution. The participants also emphasized that the immediate and total ceasefire across all conflict zones remains a top priority for restoring peace and ensuring security throughout Syria.

Constitutional reform was another highlight of the talks, as the delegation stated: “The constitution of Syria will be modified. This is vital, for the constitution must represent all components of society and safeguard each individual — unity through diversity.”

The return of displaced persons, the continuation of anti-terrorism operations, and the reconstruction of war-torn regions were also discussed as fundamental pillars for Syria’s stability and future development. The North and East Syria delegation expressed appreciation to France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, U.S. CENTCOM, and the U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria for their essential support in facilitating the dialogue and promoting international coordination.

Abdi concluded his address by reaffirming the SDF’s readiness to take its place within the new national structure. “The experience of our forces, the sacrifices of our martyrs, and the strength of our people will form the foundation of Syria’s future army,” he said. “Our commitment is to protect Syria, to defend all its people, and to ensure that the terrorism we defeated will never return.”

As Syria moves toward political restructuring and military integration, the SDF’s role — born from years of sacrifice, resistance, and unity — now transitions from a regional defense force to a cornerstone of the new Syrian army, embodying Abdi’s message: “A new Syria is being built, and we will stand at its heart.”