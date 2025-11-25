US Envoy: Washington Seeks Long-Term Energy Agreements with Kurdistan Region

US Embassy officials reaffirmed Washington's commitment to a long-term, uninterrupted oil export agreement with the Kurdistan Region during a meeting with KRG Natural Resources Ministry. Both sides emphasized the strategic importance of stable energy cooperation.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States reaffirmed its desire for a long-term, stable, and uninterrupted energy agreement with the Kurdistan Region, as the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the US Embassy in Baghdad underscored the strategic nature of their cooperation during a high-level meeting on Tuesday.

The KRG Ministry of Natural Resources announced that acting minister Kamal Mohammed Salih met with Joshua Harris as Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Iraq and Wendy Green the U.S. Consul General in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, where both sides emphasized their commitment to continuing the tripartite oil export arrangement between the KRG, the Iraqi federal government, and SOMO.

According to the ministry, the US side conveyed Washington’s position clearly: the United States wants the tripartite oil export agreement to be continuous, durable, and protected from disruptions, describing Kurdish oil exports as a matter of “strategic importance” for US policy.

The statement reaffirmed the depth of the historic and strong relationship between the Kurdish people and the United States, highlighting the significance of cooperation in the energy sector at a time when the Kurdistan Region seeks stability amid ongoing negotiations over its financial entitlements and oil rights.

Officials discussed the status of oil exports, alongside the issue of financial entitlements owed to international oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region. Harrison reportedly expressed his country’s satisfaction with the steps taken by the KRG to resume the export process and increase oil production.

The US representative stressed that Washington supports resolving all obstacles and technical challenges that stand in the way of the tripartite agreement, noting that the continuity of oil flows is essential for the region’s economic sustainability. He also reiterated American backing for the development of Kurdistan’s energy sector and emphasized the importance of maintaining stability across all mechanisms involved.

The ministry added that the latest round of discussions between the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources and the Iraqi Ministry of Oil — particularly regarding technical issues and the financial entitlements of oil companies — served as a central topic in today’s meeting. Both sides reviewed the outcomes of these negotiations and reaffirmed their adherence to the commitments outlined in the tripartite framework.

The meeting took place as Erbil and Washington intensify coordination across both the energy and security files. Earlier on Tuesday, senior officials from the KRG Ministry of Peshmerga met with representatives of the U.S. Office of Security Cooperation to review the progress of ongoing military reforms — a critical restructuring effort underway within the ministry.

Chaired by Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Isa Ozir and Secretary-General Lt. Gen. Bakhtyar Mohammed Sadiq, the session brought together top Peshmerga commanders with Col. Dick Pylowik, head of the U.S. Office of Security Cooperation at the US Consulate General in Erbil.

Discussions covered the latest security developments and a detailed evaluation of coalition logistical support mechanisms provided to Peshmerga forces. Officials stated that the objective is to ensure the assistance process continues to strengthen the Kurdistan Region’s operational capacity at the highest standard.

Another key focus was the ministry’s reform and force reorganization agenda, which aims to reinforce readiness, efficiency, and the establishment of unified command structures. Both sides stressed the importance of sustained coordination to advance the reform plans.