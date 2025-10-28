UK and Türkiye Seal $11 Billion Eurofighter Jet Deal Amid Espionage Scandal

Ankara turns to Europe for air power after fallout with Washington over Russian missile purchase and expulsion from the F-35 program.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday finalized a landmark $11 billion defense deal with Türkiye to supply 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets, in what London described as “the biggest fighter jet deal in a generation.”

The agreement, signed during Starmer’s first official visit to Ankara, underscores the growing strategic alignment between Britain and Türkiye as NATO seeks to reinforce its southeastern flank amid global tensions.

“This is a really significant deal because it’s £8 billion worth of orders — jobs that will last for 10 years making the Typhoons,” Starmer said following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“It will bolster security across NATO, strengthen Türkiye’s air power, and secure 20,000 British jobs.”

I've just agreed a deal with Türkiye to secure 20,000 British jobs across the UK. pic.twitter.com/n9wCYL7rRj — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 27, 2025

The UK’s defense ministry said the deal will not only enhance Türkiye’s combat capabilities but also serve as “a powerful signal of NATO’s strength in a key region,” particularly given Ankara’s role as “the gatekeeper to the Black Sea” — a region of rising geopolitical volatility since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Erdogan hailed the agreement as “a new symbol of the strategic relations” between the two nations and thanked the other members of the Eurofighter consortium — Germany, Italy, and Spain — for their cooperation.

British Defence Secretary John Healey, who accompanied Starmer, described the deal as “far more than just aircraft,” calling it the leading edge of an expanding industrial and defense partnership between Ankara and London.

Espionage Scandal Casts Shadow

Despite the upbeat tone, the visit was marred by a fresh espionage scandal that erupted in Türkiye just hours before the talks. According to AFP, Istanbul’s opposition mayor was charged with spying over alleged links to a Turkish businessman accused of passing information to Britain.

While neither Starmer nor Erdogan commented on the issue, it dominated Turkish media headlines on Monday, adding an undercurrent of tension to the high-profile visit.

A Shift in Türkiye’s Defense Strategy

Türkiye’s decision to buy Eurofighters comes after years of strained defense relations with the United States. Ankara was expelled from the US-led F-35 program in 2019 following its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system — a move that prompted Washington to impose sanctions.

Since then, Türkiye has sought to modernize its air force independently and through European partnerships. The new agreement follows Germany’s decision in July to lift its long-standing veto on arms exports to Türkiye, which Berlin had imposed due to Ankara’s position on the Gaza conflict.

“Türkiye and the Eurofighter is quite the saga,” said Aaron Stein, director of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, noting that Ankara had previously declined to join the European consortium in favor of the F-35 program.

“Now, after being excluded by Washington, Ankara is turning back to Europe to fill that gap.”

Strategic Implications and Regional Dynamics

The Eurofighter Typhoon — jointly developed by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain — remains one of the most advanced multirole fighters in the world. For NATO, the sale represents a reinforcement of its southeastern air defense capabilities, especially amid ongoing instability in the Black Sea, the eastern Mediterranean, and the Middle East.

As part of the visit, three Royal Air Force Eurofighters arrived at a Turkish air base near Ankara, with two additional aircraft expected. It remains unclear whether these jets will be transferred directly to Türkiye or used for pilot training.

The agreement also comes as Türkiye explores potential collaboration with Qatar, a close ally and another operator of the Eurofighter.

During Erdogan’s recent visit to Doha, discussions reportedly included the transfer of some of Qatar’s aircraft to Türkiye — a move that would require Britain’s approval as a consortium member. The Qatari emir is due in Ankara on Tuesday to finalize related discussions.

The defense deal signals a new chapter in UK-Türkiye relations, combining economic and strategic imperatives. For London, it represents a post-Brexit win for its defense industry and a reaffirmation of its influence within NATO.

For Ankara, it marks progress in diversifying its defense suppliers and reducing reliance on US technology amid its push for regional autonomy.

“Türkiye remains a critical NATO ally,” Starmer said before departing Ankara.