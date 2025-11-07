President Barzani: Partnership, Balance, and Harmony Key to Saving Iraq from 'Central Tyranny'"

President Masoud Barzani states participation in Iraq's election aims to demonstrate party strength and push constitutional reforms, demanding implementation of Article 140 and a fair election law. He warns against Baghdad's financial pressure on Kurdistan.

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) participation in the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections is aimed not at changing the number of seats, but at advancing reforms and reaffirming the party’s strength. He reiterated that Article 140 of the Constitution remains a non-negotiable principle during a grand election carnival held in Erbil on Friday in support of the KDP’s List 275.

President Barzani stated that the KDP decided to participate in the elections despite knowing that the number of seats would not significantly change. He explained that this decision was made for two key reasons.

“We know very well that these elections may not change the number of seats, but we have received several messages from our friends confirming that participation is necessary to bring about important reforms through parliament in the next stage,” Barzani said.

“The second reason is to show the other parties the true size of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the strength of its popular base, and that the decision to stay away or boycott will not serve the cause or the interests of the people of Kurdistan,” he added.

President Barzani underscored that the KDP has a clear vision and precise objectives. “If we are given the opportunity during these elections to work with friends and partners to find a solution to the current situation and restore the political process to its correct path, this will be the core of our program for the future,” he said.

Call for Election Law Reform

Barzani reiterated that Iraq’s current election law is unjust and must be amended. “The election law must be reverted to its previous form, based on a single constituency system and political party lists or semi-open lists. The current law is unjust and undermines the rights of all citizens. We are determined to make serious efforts to amend this law,” he said.

He elaborated: “It is irrational that a parliamentary seat in Erbil requires around 40,000 votes with a voter turnout of 70–80%, while a seat in Iraq’s southern and central provinces can be won with only 2,000 votes and a turnout as low as 20% or even less.”

Regarding the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet between the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), President Barzani explained that after the Kurdistan Parliament elections, the KDP invited all political parties to join a comprehensive government, but most chose to remain in opposition—a decision he said the KDP respects.

He noted that later, senior committees of the KDP and the PUK began talks on forming the new cabinet, focusing on two key issues: the style of governance and the distribution of positions. “An agreement was reached on the first point, and the KDP showed flexibility on the second. However, the PUK tried to buy time and postpone the decision until after the Iraqi Council of Representatives elections,” Barzani said, stressing that such a position “cannot continue after the elections.”

Commitment to the Constitution and Federal Rights

President Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s full commitment to the Iraqi Constitution. “We reaffirm that we have always been fully compliant with it. No one has shown greater commitment or made more effort to uphold this Constitution than we [the Kurds]. Even at the time of its drafting, I stated that the Constitution was not without flaws. However, it contained positive elements worthy of our support. Had it been properly implemented, many of the problems that later emerged could have been avoided,” he said.

He emphasized that if the three founding principles of Iraq—partnership, balance, and harmony—are upheld alongside full constitutional implementation, Iraq could “be liberated from the oppression of exploitative centralism.”

Barzani recalled that these three principles were agreed upon during the London Conference held prior to the overthrow of the former Iraqi regime. “The spirit of the Iraqi Constitution itself draws its inspiration from them,” he said.

Barzani announced plans to work toward establishing a Federal Council in Baghdad, which he described as “a safeguard for the rights of both the Kurdistan Region and the other provinces of Iraq.”

He also stressed that laws related to taxes and fees must be legislated in accordance with the Constitution, ensuring balanced governance across Iraq’s federal structure.

Implementation of Article 140 and Compensation for Victims

The KDP leader reiterated that Article 140 of the Constitution remains a non-negotiable principle. “Article 140 has neither been forgotten nor abandoned; it must be fully implemented. I would like to express to our dear citizens in the Kurdistani areas that you remain in our hearts,” Barzani affirmed.

He also called on the Iraqi government to fulfill its obligations toward the victims of the Anfal campaign and chemical attacks, stressing: “The victims must receive due compensation, a responsibility that rests squarely with the Iraqi government.”

President Barzani urged the passage of the Oil and Gas Law in a manner consistent with the Constitution. “The Oil and Gas Law must be passed in a manner consistent with the Constitution, leaving no further excuses for those in Baghdad who treat national matters as their personal domain,” he said.

He stressed that adherence to the Constitution and the three fundamental principles of partnership, balance, and harmony would prevent future disputes between Erbil and Baghdad. “If Iraq returns to adhering to these three principles, no problems will arise at the level of the entire country, whether between Erbil and Baghdad or between other provinces,” he stated.

Barzani warned against the central government’s exploitation of financial powers over the Kurdistan Region, saying, “After that, no party will be able to act freely with the salaries and budget of the Kurdistan Region. This behavior is not only a great injustice but also constitutes a grave insult to the blood of our martyrs, and it should not be repeated.”

President Barzani concluded that Iraq’s stability and progress depend on the faithful implementation of the Constitution and respect for the principles upon which the post-2003 state was built. “If these three principles—partnership, balance, and harmony—are applied and the Constitution is adhered to, Iraq will be saved from central tyranny, and all the people of Iraq will enjoy a stable life,” he declared.