KDP Concludes Campaign with Massive Erbil Carnival as Leaders Rally for a ‘Correction’ of Iraq’s Political Path

KDP leadership united at a massive Erbil rally closing their parliamentary election campaign. The event demonstrated party cohesion and popular strength ahead of the Iraqi Council of Representatives vote.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a spectacular and climactic display of political force and popular support, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Friday brought its vigorous and wide-ranging election campaign to a resounding close, holding its final and largest public carnival in the capital, Erbil.

The massive gathering, which saw the iconic Franso Hariri stadium transformed into a sea of yellow flags and enthusiastic supporters, was a powerful final act in a campaign that has seen the party's leadership crisscross the Kurdistan Region and the Kurdistani territories with a unified and determined message: a vote for the KDP is a vote to correct the political path of Iraq and to secure the constitutional rights of the people of Kurdistan.

The carnival was a momentous occasion, marked by the presence of the entirety of the KDP's top leadership.

President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the party, was joined on the stage by both of his deputies, Nechirvan Barzani and Masrour Barzani, a powerful visual representation of a unified and determined front just days before the nation heads to the polls for the crucial Iraqi parliamentary elections on November 11.

The presence of hundreds of thousands of party supporters, who filled the stadium to capacity, served as a stunning final testament to the KDP's formidable organizational strength and its ability to mobilize its base on a massive scale.

Masrour Barzani, a Vice President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the current Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, marked the occasion with a post on his official Facebook account.

"Today, in the presence of President Barzani in Erbil, we took part in the final campaign event to support the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s List 275," he wrote, capturing the sense of collective purpose and deference to the party's historic leader that defined the event.

The emotional and political centerpiece of the carnival was the final campaign speech delivered by President Masoud Barzani.

In his address, he distilled the core purpose of the KDP's participation in the federal election into a single, powerful objective: "to correct the political path of Iraq."

This statement frames the KDP's mission not as a narrow, partisan quest for power, but as a broader, national effort to steer the Iraqi state back toward the foundational principles of its own constitution.

President Barzani then elaborated on what this "correction" would entail, emphasizing that the full and faithful implementation of the Iraqi constitution is the only antidote to the systemic problems that have plagued the country and strained the relationship between Erbil and Baghdad.

"If the constitution is implemented," he declared, "we will be saved from the oppression of centralism and oppressors."

This powerful line, delivered to the roaring approval of the massive crowd, encapsulates the central and most consistent theme of the KDP's entire campaign: the fight for a truly federal and democratic Iraq, as envisioned in the 2005 constitution, and a definitive end to the centralist mindset that seeks to marginalize the Kurdistan Region and violate its constitutional rights.

The grand carnival in Erbil was the culmination of a weeks-long, high-energy campaign that saw the KDP's leadership engage directly with citizens in every corner of the Kurdistan Region.

From major rallies in Duhok, Sulaimani, and Zakho to more intimate gatherings with community leaders and veteran Peshmerga, the party has relentlessly pushed its message of unity, resilience, constitutionalism, and a proven track record of development and service delivery.

The campaign has been a strategic and multi-faceted effort to mobilize the party's base, energize new voters, and make a forceful case for why a strong and unified KDP bloc in the next Iraqi parliament is essential for the future of Kurdistan.

As the campaign officially concludes and a period of electoral silence begins, the KDP has left the voters with a final, powerful, and unforgettable image: a stadium overflowing with supporters, a unified leadership, and a clear, unwavering message about the historic task that awaits at the ballot box.