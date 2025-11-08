Fazil Mirani: PUK Leader “Not of Sound Mind and in Need of Treatment”

The Executive Head of the KDP's Politburo condemned PUK leader Bafel Talabani’s “shameful and unworthy” comments, accusing him of seizing power through a political coup and warning that his leadership threatens both party unity and Kurdistan’s stability.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Fazil Mirani, the Executive Head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) Politburo, on Saturday sharply criticized the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leadership, accusing it of acting against Kurdistan’s national interests and undermining the progress and stability the KDP has long worked to build.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Mirani stated that "Iraq represents a strategic depth for us," emphasizing that the KDP’s message remains clear and constructive: “We are the responsible force that holds this nation together. Other Kurdish parties should stand with us and with Kurdistan, not against it.”

Mirani denounced recent remarks by PUK leader Bafel Talabani as “shameful and unworthy of a party leader,” saying that Talabani “neither knows his party’s history nor respects its legacy.”

He continued, “He came to power not through internal consensus, but through a political coup. Such leadership weakens the party and harms Kurdistan.”

The senior KDP official recalled historical instances when the PUK, between 1964 and 1970, sided with Baghdad against Kurdish forces.

“Those who once rode in Baghdad’s tanks to fight their own people have no moral ground to lecture the KDP or the people of Kurdistan,” Mirani said, emphasizing that “our history is clear, and theirs is equally clear.”

He accused the PUK of deliberately obstructing cabinet formation and disrupting governance for political leverage.

“The KDP could have easily formed a government without them, but we chose unity and inclusion. Unfortunately, the PUK mistook that goodwill for weakness and continues to harm the people’s interests,” he noted.

Mirani highlighted that the PUK’s internal instability and poor decision-making have damaged the Region’s economy and foreign relations, citing the suspension of Turkish flights to Sulaimani as a clear example.

“They caused the crisis, and we were the ones who worked to resolve it — because the KDP serves all of Kurdistan, not just one province,” he said.

Responding to Bafel Talabani’s recent statements about the KDP and freedom, Mirani described them as “nonsensical and self-contradictory,” noting that the PUK leader’s actions “betray the very principles he claims to defend.” He added, “His rhetoric neither serves the PUK, nor Kurdistan, nor the unity of our people.”

The KDP official also drew historical comparisons between the PUK’s past and present failures, recalling how in 2017 the party’s decisions led to the loss of Kirkuk, Khanaqin, and Makhmour. “In 1996, our unity prevailed. In 2017, their betrayal cost Kurdistan dearly,” he said.

In his remarks on the Kurdistan Region’s oil and gas resources, Fazil Mirani emphasized that the region’s natural wealth “belongs to all the people of Kurdistan — not to any single party, neither the PUK nor the KDP alone.”

He underscored that the KDP has always managed these vital resources with transparency and responsibility, ensuring revenues are used to support salaries, services, and development across all provinces.

“Oil and gas are national assets, not partisan tools,” Mirani said, pointing out that some political factions have attempted to manipulate the issue for narrow political gain, disregarding the collective interests of the Kurdish people.

Turning to energy and public services, Mirani highlighted the success of the “Runaki” electricity project, which he described as one of the KDP government’s most tangible achievements in addressing the Kurdistan Region’s chronic power shortages.

“This is a victory for everyone in Kurdistan,” he said, noting that the project demonstrates how good governance and strategic planning can deliver real improvements in people’s daily lives.

Mirani urged all parties to “take pride in these national achievements rather than trying to sabotage them,” stressing that development should transcend partisan boundaries and serve the entire nation.

Mirani also criticized the rising use of harsh and disrespectful political language, calling for an end to the “culture of insult” that has recently plagued the discourse of some figures.

“The Kurdish nation is a people of ethics and dignity,” he said. “Those who resort to rude language should remember that in our culture, we don’t meet insult with insult — we respond with reason and strength.”

Addressing the broader political divide, Mirani drew a stark contrast between the KDP and the PUK, saying, “In Baghdad, our messages are patriotic and defend the rights of Kurdistan; theirs serve only to weaken our national position.”

He accused the PUK of being the first to commit treason against Kurdish unity in 1964 and said that its current leadership continues that legacy by undermining Erbil and obstructing development.

On the situation in Sulaimani, Mirani said the city “belongs to its people, not to any party.” He revealed that many residents have left Sulaimani due to political pressure and mismanagement by the PUK leadership, with some relocating to Erbil to find security and opportunity.

“The current PUK leadership is ignorant — it knows neither history nor geography,” he said. “Such leadership cannot guide a nation; it can only divide it.”

Responding to Talabani’s recent statements, Mirani launched a sharp rebuke, questioning his mental fitness and credibility as a political leader. "Talabani entered the Lalezar Hotel with tanks and heavy weapons,” referring to an incident that resulted in the detention and death of an individual whose body was later returned to his family.

“Is this the freedom Bafel Talabani speaks of?” Mirani asked. “How can someone responsible for such actions speak of democracy and liberty? That man is not well and is in dire need of help.”

Mirani reaffirmed the KDP’s continued commitment to development, democracy, and service delivery across the Kurdistan Region.

“The KDP’s mission is to strengthen the institutions of governance, expand infrastructure, create opportunities, and uphold the dignity of our people,” he said.

“While the KDP builds, the PUK obstructs — yet we will not let their failure stand in the way of Kurdistan’s progress.”

In closing, Mirani urged responsible voices within the PUK to rein in their leadership’s reckless behavior. “They must control Bafel Talabani before he damages both the party and Kurdistan further,” he warned.