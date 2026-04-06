Israel Launches ‘Wave’ of Airstrikes on Iran as Missile Fire Triggers Air Defenses

In a statement posted on its official Telegram channel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the strikes targeted "damaging Iranian terror regime infrastructure" in Tehran and other areas across Iran.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Israel’s military announced early Tuesday that it had carried out a “wave” of airstrikes targeting Iranian infrastructure, as tensions escalated further following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump that a proposed truce to end the conflict was insufficient.

In a statement posted on its official Telegram channel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the strikes targeted "damaging Iranian terror regime infrastructure" in Tehran and other areas across Iran.

Iranian media reported that explosions were heard in multiple areas of Tehran, as well as in the nearby city of Karaj, in the early hours of Tuesday. Local outlets, including Fars News Agency and Mehr News Agency, confirmed the blasts but did not provide further details on damage or casualties.

Shortly after announcing the strikes, the IDF said its air defense systems had been activated in response to incoming missiles launched from Iran toward Israeli territory.

“A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the military said, indicating a rapid escalation into direct exchanges between the two sides.

The developments come amid ongoing international efforts to broker a ceasefire, which have so far failed to halt the intensifying confrontation.