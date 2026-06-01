PM Barzani, Azem Alliance Leader Discuss Iraq's Political Process, Erbil-Baghdad Relations

Prime Minister Barzani and Al-Samarrai agreed on the importance of supporting the federal government in its efforts to provide services and meet the needs of all Iraqis.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Muthanna Al-Samarrai, leader of the Azem Alliance, in Erbil on Monday, where the two sides discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government, the meeting focused on the general situation in Iraq and recent developments in the country's political process. The two leaders exchanged views on key national issues and the challenges facing Iraq at the current stage.

Prime Minister Barzani and Al-Samarrai agreed on the importance of supporting the federal government in its efforts to provide services and meet the needs of all Iraqis. They stressed the necessity of enhancing political stability and fostering cooperation among the country's political forces.

The discussions also highlighted the need to resolve outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in Baghdad. Both sides underscored the importance of addressing those matters in accordance with Iraq's constitution, while respecting the federal system and the Kurdistan Region's constitutional status.

Relations between Erbil and Baghdad have long been shaped by disputes over budget allocations, public-sector salaries, oil and gas management, and constitutional authorities. Kurdish officials have repeatedly called for lasting solutions based on constitutional principles and mutual agreements between the two governments.