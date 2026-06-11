CENTCOM Disables Third Oil Tanker This Week for Violating Iran Blockade

U.S. forces said the vessel attempted to transport Iranian oil through the Gulf of Oman, becoming the third tanker targeted this week.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Thursday that American forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after the vessel allegedly violated the U.S.-imposed blockade on Iran by attempting to transport Iranian oil.

According to a CENTCOM statement, U.S. forces targeted the Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker M/T Jalveer at approximately 11:20 p.m. ET on June 10 after the vessel failed to comply with repeated instructions issued by American forces.

CENTCOM said a U.S. aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles at the ship’s engine room, disabling the vessel and preventing it from continuing its voyage.

The incident marks the third commercial tanker disabled by U.S. forces this week as part of ongoing efforts to enforce the blockade against Iran.

Earlier this week, U.S. forces also disabled the Palau-flagged M/T Marivex and M/T Settebello. According to CENTCOM, Marivex attempted to sail to an Iranian port in violation of the blockade, while Settebello was allegedly transporting Iranian oil.

CENTCOM stated that since the blockade was launched on April 13, U.S. forces have disabled nine vessels that failed to comply with the restrictions and redirected 135 ships that followed U.S. instructions.

The command also noted that 42 vessels carrying humanitarian assistance have been allowed to pass through the area.

According to the statement, the blockade is being enforced against vessels of all nationalities operating in or around Iranian ports and coastal areas, including ports located along the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The latest incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region following recent military exchanges involving the United States, Iran, and Israel, with concerns growing over maritime security and the future of commercial shipping routes near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.