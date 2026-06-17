Baghdad Governor Praises Kurdistan Region’s Development in Meeting with PM Barzani

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reaffirmed the KRG’s readiness to provide any necessary support and cooperation to Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received Baghdad Governor Atwan Al-Atwani and an accompanying delegation in Erbil, where both sides discussed strengthening cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s provinces to improve public services.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the meeting emphasized the importance of enhancing coordination and cooperation between Baghdad, other Iraqi provinces, and the Kurdistan Region in order to advance service delivery and support development efforts across the country.

The statement said Al-Atwani praised the reconstruction projects and broad development underway in the Kurdistan Region, expressing a desire to benefit from the Region’s experience in implementing infrastructure and public service initiatives.

For his part, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reaffirmed the KRG’s readiness to provide any necessary support and cooperation to Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces.

The meeting comes as the Kurdistan Region continues to promote closer coordination with federal and provincial authorities on issues related to governance, economic development, and public services. In recent years, the KRG has highlighted major investments in infrastructure, transportation, housing, healthcare, digital government services, and electricity reform.

One of its flagship initiatives is the Runaki project, a major public-private partnership aimed at providing 24-hour electricity to all homes and businesses in the Kurdistan Region by the end of 2026, replacing the reliance on costly and polluting neighborhood diesel generators.

Officials from both the Kurdistan Region and the federal government have repeatedly stressed the importance of cooperation and the exchange of expertise to improve living standards and accelerate development projects throughout Iraq.