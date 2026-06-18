Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon After US-Iran Peace Agreement, Killing Three

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the Kfar Tebnit area, killing two people. The agency had initially reported one fatality before revising the death toll.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Israeli drone strikes killed three people in southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to Lebanese state media, just hours after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the months-long Middle East war.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the Kfar Tebnit area, killing two people. The agency had initially reported one fatality before revising the death toll. In a separate strike on the neighboring village of Zebdine, another drone attack killed one person.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the reported strikes. However, it announced that one of its soldiers was killed overnight in an incident in southern Lebanon that also left seven others wounded.

The latest violence comes despite a significant decline in hostilities since Washington and Tehran announced on Monday that they had reached an agreement to end the regional conflict. On Wednesday, the two countries formally signed a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland, with both sides declaring that fighting had ceased across all fronts, including Lebanon.

Lebanon became a key battleground in the conflict after Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, launched attacks against Israel in March, saying it was retaliating for the killing of Iran's supreme leader during the US-Israeli military campaign. Israel responded with extensive airstrikes across Lebanon and later launched a ground offensive in the country's south, a region long considered a Hezbollah stronghold.

Since the ceasefire agreement was announced, Hezbollah has not claimed responsibility for any new attacks against Israel, signaling a notable reduction in cross-border hostilities. Nevertheless, sporadic violence has continued. On Tuesday, Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed four people, while Thursday's attacks underscored the fragile nature of the truce.

Israel has not officially commented on the US-Iran agreement, leaving uncertainty over how the deal may affect its military operations in Lebanon and the broader region.