Islamic State Claims Deadly Attack on Syrian Troops Near Manbij

Defense Ministry says two soldiers were killed as ISIS intensifies operations against Syria's new government

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Islamic State (ISIS) on Saturday claimed responsibility for an attack near the city of Manbij in Syria's northeastern Aleppo province that Syrian authorities said killed two soldiers.

The militant group announced the claim in a statement published on its Telegram channel. Reuters reported that it could not independently verify the authenticity of the claim.

Earlier in the day, Syria's Defense Ministry said two soldiers were killed by unidentified assailants near Manbij, a strategically important city in northern Syria.

The ministry did not provide additional details about the circumstances of the attack or the identities of the perpetrators at the time.

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks claimed by ISIS since February, when the jihadist group declared what it described as a new phase of operations targeting the government of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The attack underscores persistent security challenges facing the Syrian government despite its efforts to consolidate control over territory previously outside its authority. Syrian forces have expanded their presence across parts of northern and eastern Syria in recent months, seeking to strengthen state control following years of conflict.

At the same time, the security landscape in northeastern Syria has been evolving as U.S. forces continue a gradual withdrawal from some positions in the region, according to Syrian military and security sources.

Analysts have warned that shifting military dynamics could create opportunities for ISIS cells to regroup and intensify insurgent activities in areas where security remains fragile.

Although ISIS lost the last territory it controlled in Syria in 2019, the group has maintained a network of sleeper cells capable of carrying out hit-and-run attacks, ambushes, and bombings against military and civilian targets across the country.