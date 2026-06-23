New Initiative Targets Jobs, Skills, And Entrepreneurship Across Kurdistan Region

A new development initiative aimed at enhancing economic empowerment, entrepreneurship, and workforce skills for young people and women has been launched across Kurdistan

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A new economic empowerment initiative, titled "Bidaya" (Beginning), was officially launched in Erbil on Tuesday, with the goal of strengthening opportunities for youth and women under the slogan "Skills, Entrepreneurship, and Employment in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq."

The launch ceremony was attended by Erbil Governor Omed Xoshnaw, Head of the Non-Governmental Organizations Directorate Falah Hassan, President of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce Shvan Abdulrahman, as well as government officials, representatives of local and international organizations, and members of the media.

The Bidaya project is funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) and is being implemented by the international organization Oxfam in partnership with the Kurdistan Human Rights Organization.

According to project organizers, the initiative focuses on expanding economic opportunities through professional and technical training programs, financial assistance, and support for small and emerging businesses.

The project seeks to equip participants with practical skills while encouraging entrepreneurship and long-term economic participation.

Officials said the project has already reached 2,059 beneficiaries across the governorates of Erbil, Sulaimani, and Duhok.

The initiative targets a broad range of participants, including young people, women, refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and members of host communities.

Organizers said the program is designed to accelerate economic integration and improve access to sustainable livelihoods for vulnerable groups throughout the Kurdistan Region.

Beyond economic support, the project aims to enhance social cohesion and strengthen community resilience by creating opportunities that benefit both displaced populations and local residents.

Through financial support, vocational training, and assistance for small enterprises, the initiative seeks to promote inclusive economic growth while helping communities adapt to social and economic challenges.

Project officials said empowering individuals with skills and employment opportunities remains a key component of building stronger and more resilient communities across the Kurdistan Region.