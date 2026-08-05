Iraqi Parliament Pushes for Emergency Session on Financial Crisis, Delayed Salaries

Lawmakers seek urgent debate on the government's fiscal situation as protests over unpaid public-sector wages intensify

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq's parliament is moving to convene an extraordinary session next week to address the country's worsening financial situation and the continued delay in paying public-sector salaries, as pressure mounts on the government to resolve the crisis.

Speaking on Wednesday, Saer al-Kaabi, a member of the Iraqi Parliament's Legal Committee, said 148 lawmakers had signed a formal request submitted to the parliamentary presidency calling for an emergency session.

"The region is heading in a dangerous direction, and this requires a serious response," al-Kaabi said, referring to both Iraq's security and financial challenges.

He explained that the proposed session would not be limited to discussing recent security developments but would also focus heavily on the country's financial conditions and the ongoing salary crisis.

Al-Kaabi said lawmakers expect the government to provide a clear picture of Iraq's economic situation to both parliament and the public, stressing that the legislature is prepared to support the government by passing any necessary legislation to help overcome the financial crisis.

Separately, Iraqi lawmaker Amer Nasrallah called for the Finance Minister to be summoned before parliament to explain the ministry's plans for addressing the country's fiscal challenges and to present a mechanism that would ensure the timely payment of public-sector salaries.

"The continued delay in salary payments has placed a heavy burden on employees and retirees and has had a direct impact on markets and people's livelihoods," Nasrallah said.

He added that parliament could not remain silent while salary delays continue and must act to prevent similar crises from recurring.

The parliamentary push comes as frustration grows among government employees across Iraq over delayed wages.

Earlier on Wednesday, employees of Iraq's Ministry of Electricity staged a protest demanding payment of their overdue July salaries. Demonstrators said workers in five ministries, Iraq's three presidencies, and several government agencies have yet to receive their salaries.

"We are employees of the Ministry of Electricity in Iraq's central region. We have been treated unfairly by the government and continue to suffer because of administrative corruption," one protester told Kurdistan24.

The employee also criticized ministry management, saying many contract workers earn only 300,000 Iraqi dinars (about $230) per month and receive their salaries in installments.

"Our director has issued several decisions that are unfair to employees. We all have families to support. What can 300,000 dinars cover? Rent, electricity bills, or other living expenses?" the employee said.

Protesters chanted, "Where are our salaries? Where are our rights?" while urging the government to release the delayed payments immediately.

Another demonstrator said employees had repeatedly been promised that salaries would be paid "next week," but the payments have yet to materialize.

"We have come here today to demand a reduction in working hours. Our salaries are already very low, and even those have not been paid," the employee said.

The growing parliamentary pressure and public protests underscore mounting concerns over Iraq's fiscal management as delayed salary payments increasingly affect public employees, retirees, and the broader economy.