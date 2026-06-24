Kurdistan Cabinet to Review ASYCUDA Customs Integration, Private-Sector Pension Reforms

Ministers to discuss federal-regional customs coordination and proposal to set minimum private-sector pension at 500,000 dinars

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, is set to convene on Wednesday to discuss two major policy issues: the implementation of the ASYCUDA customs system in coordination with the federal government and reforms to pensions and social security benefits for private-sector workers.

According to the meeting agenda, the first item will focus on a summary of a joint draft agreement signed on June 18, 2026, in Baghdad between the Federal Customs Authority and the Kurdistan Region's customs administration regarding the implementation of the ASYCUDA system, a computerized customs management platform designed to streamline border and trade procedures.

The cabinet will review recommendations for several ministries and institutions—including the Ministries of Finance and Economy, Trade and Industry, Interior, Planning, Agriculture and Water Resources, and Health, as well as the Kurdistan Board of Investment and the Information Technology Directorate—to coordinate with their counterparts in the federal government.

The objective is to finalize preparations for approval of the agreement during a future meeting of Iraq's Ministerial Council for the Economy and to outline the next steps for implementation.

The issue will be presented by the KRG's technical committee, whose members signed the joint draft agreement and have been invited to attend the cabinet session.

The second agenda item concerns reforms to the pension and social security system for workers in the private sector. The cabinet is expected to consider a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to establish a minimum monthly pension of 500,000 Iraqi dinars for retired private-sector workers.

Under the proposal, the payments would be financed through the Pension and Social Security Fund for Workers.

Labor and Social Affairs Minister will present the proposal and related reform measures to the cabinet for discussion and a possible decision.

The meeting comes as the Kurdistan Region continues efforts to modernize customs administration, enhance coordination with Baghdad on economic and border management issues, and expand social protections for workers in the private sector.