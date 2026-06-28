Israel says troops kill armed militants in southern Syria, vows continued military presence

Israeli forces remain in self-declared security zone as Damascus and Tel Aviv pursue security talks amid wider regional tensions

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Israeli military said on Sunday that its forces killed several armed militants in southern Syria a day earlier, as Israel reaffirmed its intention to maintain an open-ended military presence in territory it has occupied since late 2024.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its soldiers "eliminated several armed terrorists" on Saturday inside what it describes as a "security zone" in southern Syria. The military did not disclose the exact location of the operation or provide further details on the identities of those killed.

The Israeli army said it would continue operating in the security zone "in order to remove any threat to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers," underscoring its commitment to maintaining troops in the area.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said earlier this month that Israeli forces would remain in Syria "for an unlimited period," adding that troops would also stay deployed in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip as part of Israel's broader security strategy.

Israel established its presence in southern Syria following the overthrow of longtime Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, when Israeli troops entered a United Nations-patrolled buffer zone separating Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights.

Since then, Israel has carried out repeated military incursions and airstrikes inside Syrian territory, arguing that such operations are necessary to prevent hostile groups from establishing a foothold near its border. Israeli officials have also called for the creation of a demilitarized zone across southern Syria.

Israel captured most of the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and later annexed the territory, a move that is not recognized by most of the international community.

Despite ongoing military tensions, Israel and Syria's new authorities have held several rounds of direct talks in recent months and agreed to establish an intelligence-sharing mechanism as both sides cautiously move toward a broader security arrangement.

Katz has also warned Iran against attacking Israel in retaliation for its military campaign in Lebanon, saying any such action would be met with "full force."

The latest developments come as a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran remains under strain, with both sides accusing each other of repeated violations. The renewed exchanges have complicated negotiations aimed at ending the broader Middle East conflict despite a memorandum of understanding reached in mid-June under Pakistani mediation.