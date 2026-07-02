New U.S.-Iran Talks Set for July 18 Amid Rising Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Senior diplomatic sources told Arab media outlets on Thursday that Washington and Tehran agreed to resume negotiations on July 18 following two days of technical discussions held in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A new round of negotiations between the United States and Iran is scheduled for July 18, but escalating tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and renewed military warnings from both sides threaten to complicate efforts to advance last month's memorandum of understanding.

Senior diplomatic sources told Arab media outlets on Thursday that Washington and Tehran agreed to resume negotiations on July 18 following two days of technical discussions held in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

According to the sources, the United States, through mediators, delivered a firm message to Tehran rejecting any attempt to alter the current status of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important shipping lanes.

Washington reportedly considers Iran's conduct in the waterway to be the first major test of its commitment to the memorandum of understanding reached in June. U.S. officials warned that any disruption to maritime security or freedom of navigation would constitute a breach of the agreement and could jeopardize the ongoing negotiations.

The sources also said Tehran has been informed that access to its frozen financial assets will depend on its actions in the Strait of Hormuz and its commitment to ensuring the security of international shipping.

Meanwhile, General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran warned that the continued presence of U.S. military aircraft over the Strait of Hormuz threatens regional security, stating that any intervention would be met with a "swift and decisive" response.

Iran also reaffirmed that all vessels transiting the strait must adhere to maritime routes designated by Tehran to ensure safe passage through the waterway.

The latest exchange of warnings follows a sharp military escalation at the end of last week, when the United States carried out strikes on several military sites in southern Iran. Tehran subsequently launched retaliatory attacks targeting U.S. military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Although Washington and Tehran reached a memorandum of understanding in June guaranteeing the uninterrupted passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, disagreements persist over the waterway. Iran continues to assert its sovereignty over the strategic strait, while Oman has rejected the imposition of transit fees on ships, arguing that such measures would violate international maritime law.