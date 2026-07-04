UK and France Prepare Maritime Mission to Secure Strait of Hormuz

Britain and France announced plans for a multinational military mission to safeguard navigation in the Strait of Hormuz

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Kingdom and France have announced their readiness to deploy a multinational military mission to support freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as France confirmed it will redeploy its aircraft carrier from the Middle East following the US-Iran memorandum of understanding.

In a joint statement issued by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the two leaders described the Strait of Hormuz as a vital artery for the global economy, stressing that restoring the safe passage of ships from all nations through the waterway is a matter of international concern.

The statement also said Oman had agreed to work with the United Kingdom and France to help ensure the safety of maritime navigation in its territorial waters.

Macron and Starmer reaffirmed their shared commitment to preserving regional stability, respecting the sovereignty of all states, and continuing close cooperation with international partners to safeguard global security and freedom of navigation.

Separately, Macron announced that France has deployed specialized mine-clearing capabilities to the Middle East, including two minehunters, two frigates, and a maritime patrol aircraft.

He said those assets are now ready to contribute, alongside partner nations, to the full resumption of maritime traffic and the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Macron described the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran as an important step toward strengthening regional stability, particularly through reaffirming freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway.

Following what he described as constructive discussions with Oman, and in light of the memorandum of understanding and evolving security requirements, Macron said France had decided to adjust its military deployment.

As part of that decision, the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle will return to its home port in Toulon, while French mine-clearing units and their escort vessels will remain deployed in the region and ready to respond in coordination with partners.

Macron added that France will remain fully mobilized and continue adapting its military posture in line with developments and security needs across the region.

The Charles de Gaulle arrived in the Gulf in mid-May, where it had been placed on standby for a potential "neutral" mission to help secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.