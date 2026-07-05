Houthi Attack Kills 14 Yemen Government Troops Near Hodeidah

A Houthi attack killed 14 Yemen government troops near Hodeidah, underscoring the fragility of the 2022 truce and regional security risks.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - After years in which Yemen's front lines have remained largely unchanged, renewed fighting has again underscored how quickly violence can disrupt the country's uneasy military equilibrium. According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), at least 14 soldiers aligned with Yemen's internationally recognized government were killed in an attack by Houthi forces in Hays district, south of the strategic Red Sea city of Hodeidah.

A military official aligned with the government told AFP that pro-government troops repelled the assault after clashes that lasted several hours before dawn on Saturday.

The official said the fighting also inflicted casualties on Houthi forces but did not provide a figure, leaving those claims independently unverified.

The latest confrontation stands out not only because of its death toll but because it occurred against the backdrop of a conflict that has largely settled into a military stalemate since the United Nations brokered a nationwide truce in 2022.

Although that agreement formally expired, it significantly reduced large-scale offensives, leaving many front lines effectively frozen while localized clashes continued to erupt.

Those intermittent battles rarely alter territorial control, yet they remain politically significant.

Even limited engagements can influence military calculations, complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts and reinforce the deep mistrust separating Yemen's warring sides.

For international observers, the incident serves as another reminder that the absence of major offensives has not translated into a durable peace.

AFP reported that the Houthis, who control the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen, including Hodeidah on the country's western Red Sea coast, have fought the internationally recognized government since 2015.

Government forces continue to hold much of southern Yemen, leaving the country divided after more than a decade of conflict that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and fueled one of the world's gravest humanitarian crises.

The timing of the latest fighting also adds a regional dimension.

AFP noted that the Houthis on Friday threatened airports and other critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, the principal backer of Yemen's Aden-based government.

The group, which forms part of Iran's regional network of allied movements, accused Riyadh of preventing an Iranian aircraft from landing, further heightening already strained relations.

While the exchange of threats does not necessarily signal a broader escalation, it illustrates how local military incidents in Yemen remain intertwined with wider regional rivalries involving Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Those dynamics continue to shape diplomatic calculations across the Middle East and draw sustained attention from international partners seeking to prevent renewed instability along the Red Sea, one of the world's most strategically significant maritime corridors.

Beyond the battlefield, Yemen's conflict continues to exact a profound humanitarian and economic cost.

Millions remain displaced, essential infrastructure has been damaged by years of war, and humanitarian agencies continue to warn of persistent needs across the country.

Continued insecurity also carries implications for regional commerce, global shipping and policymakers working to stabilize one of the Middle East's most volatile conflict zones.

The latest clash near Hodeidah illustrates that Yemen's war remains unresolved despite years without a major nationwide offensive.

As long as localized fighting persists, even limited confrontations retain the potential to unsettle diplomatic efforts, deepen humanitarian challenges and remind the international community that the conflict remains capable of reigniting on a broader scale.