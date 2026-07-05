Cargo Ship Attacked in Red Sea off Yemen, Crew Safe

The UKMTO said the attack occurred approximately 30 nautical miles (55 kilometers) southwest of the port city of Hodeida, which is controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi movement.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A cargo ship came under attack in the Red Sea off Yemen's western coast on Sunday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), marking the latest maritime security incident near the conflict-hit country.

The UKMTO said the attack occurred approximately 30 nautical miles (55 kilometers) southwest of the port city of Hodeida, which is controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi movement.

According to the British maritime security agency, the bulk carrier reported being "under attack by unknown armed assailants" after a skiff approached the vessel and opened fire.

Armed security personnel aboard the ship returned fire, prompting the attackers to retreat to a larger vessel positioned about two nautical miles (3.7 kilometers) away. The larger ship had its automatic identification system switched off, the UKMTO said.

The cargo ship and its crew were reported safe, while authorities launched an investigation into the incident.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and a Houthi spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

The incident comes amid renewed concerns over maritime security in the Red Sea, after the Houthis warned they could resume attacks on commercial shipping. During the war in Gaza, the group launched drones and missiles at vessels passing through waters near the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, disrupting one of the world's busiest shipping routes and forcing many companies to divert ships around the southern tip of Africa instead of using the Suez Canal.

The latest attack also follows a suspected pirate assault reported by the UKMTO on July 1, when four armed men aboard a small craft attacked a vessel about 76 nautical miles (140 kilometers) south of the southeastern Yemeni port of Balhaf, causing minor damage to the ship's bridge. The incident underscored continuing security threats from both militant groups and piracy in the region.