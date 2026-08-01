U.S. Embassies in Iraq and Jordan Urges Americans to Prepare for Possible Escalation Across Middle East

A new U.S. security advisory for Jordan mirrors alerts issued in Iraq as rising U.S.-Iran tensions and regional threats heighten concerns over travel, diplomatic security, and military escalation.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The U.S. Embassy in Amman has issued a heightened security alert for American citizens in Jordan, warning that the Middle East's increasingly volatile security environment could deteriorate with little notice and urging travelers to prepare for potential disruptions, including commercial flight cancellations, airspace closures and the possibility of leaving the region if conditions worsen.

The advisory, released Saturday, reflects Washington's growing concern that escalating regional tensions could rapidly affect U.S. personnel, diplomatic facilities, businesses and private citizens across the Middle East. The embassy described the security situation as "complex" and warned of the potential for "unforeseen escalation," advising Americans to remain vigilant and prepared for sudden changes.

The notice also urged U.S. citizens already in the region to "consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation," while advising those outside the Middle East to reconsider travel to or through the region. Travelers were encouraged to monitor airline schedules closely as several carriers have postponed or canceled flights amid heightened uncertainty.

The warning follows nearly identical security advisories issued the same day by the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and the U.S. Consulate General in Erbil, signaling a coordinated effort by the United States to elevate security awareness across multiple diplomatic missions as regional instability deepens. Together, the alerts point to a broader assessment by Washington that the security outlook has become increasingly unpredictable across several countries in the region.

In Jordan, the embassy advised Americans to avoid military bases, remain away from demonstrations and large public gatherings, and steer clear of areas with a heavy security presence. It also encouraged citizens to monitor local media, follow instructions issued by Jordanian authorities, maintain a low profile at locations publicly associated with the United States, and enroll in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which provides security updates and facilitates emergency contact with U.S. diplomatic missions.

The advisory further noted that U.S. diplomatic facilities worldwide remain potential targets and warned that Iran and groups aligned with Iran could seek to target American interests beyond the Middle East, including U.S. businesses and institutions in other parts of the world.

Washington also cautioned that Iran has previously targeted civilian and critical infrastructure across the region, including airports, hotels and other non-military locations, reinforcing the recommendation that Americans remain alert regardless of whether a particular country has experienced previous attacks.

The embassy's warning comes as rhetoric between Washington and Tehran has intensified, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already fragile regional security environment.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a warning to neighboring governments that host American military assets, cautioning against countries serving as what it described as a "defensive shield" for the United States. The statement, delivered by the headquarters' commander, Ali Abdollahi, argued that regional governments should reassess their security partnerships with Washington or risk becoming entangled in a broader conflict.

Read More: Iran Warns States Against Supporting U.S. Military Efforts as Regional Tensions Deepen

"The United States is utilizing their capital, wealth, critical infrastructure, and strategic resources as a defensive shield for its military presence," Abdollahi said, according to the official Iranian statement. He further warned that any country assuming such a role "will be consumed by the flames of war."

The remarks followed renewed warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding possible additional military action against Iran. According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Trump said the United States would strike Iran "very hard" if hostilities continued, while U.S. media reports cited by AFP said Washington had been weighing further operations, including potential attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure, although no final decision had been announced.

Iranian officials have also argued that recent attacks on the country's energy facilities are intended to disrupt civilian life rather than solely damage industrial capacity. Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said strikes on refineries, fuel depots and related infrastructure had affected domestic fuel production and complicated gasoline distribution, describing energy security as an essential element of Iran's national resilience.

Taken together, the exchanges highlight a broader deterioration in the regional security climate, with neighboring states increasingly caught between long-standing security partnerships with Washington and the risks associated with an expanding confrontation between the United States and Iran.

Against that backdrop, the coordinated U.S. embassy advisories for Jordan and Iraq underscore Washington's assessment that the security situation could change rapidly. While no immediate evacuation order has been announced, U.S. authorities continue to urge Americans across the Middle East to remain vigilant, prepare for possible travel disruptions, and stay ready to respond should regional conditions worsen further.

The report was updated on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, at 02:02pm, adding info from U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.