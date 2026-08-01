Russia Says Overnight Kyiv Strikes Targeted Military Production Sites

Russia's Defense Ministry says coordinated overnight strikes targeted Ukraine's defense industry, logistics infrastructure, and military production facilities in and around Kyiv.

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Russia's Defense Ministry said Saturday that its overnight missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region were directed at military-industrial facilities and logistics infrastructure supporting Ukraine's armed forces, describing the operation as a coordinated attack against defense production and supply networks.

According to the ministry, the operation combined precision-guided, ground- and sea-launched missiles with strike drones to hit multiple sites in the Ukrainian capital and nearby areas.

The claims were reported by Russia's state-run Sputnik News Agency and have not been independently verified.

Russian officials said the targets included facilities involved in producing electronics, missile components, unmanned aerial vehicles, radar systems, and electronic-warfare equipment, as well as logistics hubs that they said supported military supply chains.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, one of the sites struck was the Radioizmeritel plant, which the ministry described as producing electronic components used in missile systems, tactical rockets, navigation equipment, and long-range drones.

The ministry also said strikes targeted the Burevestnik facility, which it identified as manufacturing electronic components and radar equipment for medium- and long-range unmanned aircraft.

The Defense Ministry further stated that the operation included strikes against a Fire Point production site that it said assembled missile components and warheads, along with the Kiev-25 plant, which Russian officials described as producing equipment for electronic-warfare systems designed to disrupt navigation signals.

Another reported target was what the ministry identified as the Kiev-21 unmanned aerial vehicle facility.

According to Russian officials, the site served both as an assembly center and storage location for several drone models while also producing components for medium-range UAVs.

Russian officials also said the operation extended beyond the capital to the Kyiv region, where they identified the Vishnevoye logistics hub as another objective. The ministry described the site as a distribution center for drone components and a location involved in manufacturing parts for strike UAVs.

Russian authorities presented the overnight operation as part of a broader effort to disrupt Ukraine's military production and logistics capabilities.

According to the Defense Ministry, the coordinated strikes were aimed at facilities connected to the manufacture, storage, and supply of missiles, drones, radar equipment, and electronic-warfare systems used by the Ukrainian military.

The ministry also reported that two cargo vessels south of Odesa, near the Black Sea, were struck overnight while transporting what it described as military supplies to the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny. That claim has not been independently verified.

The latest operation comes as Russia portrays its military campaign as entering a more intensive phase. Separately on Saturday, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had captured 32 Ukrainian towns during July, according to Sputnik.

The ministry claimed those advances were spread across several regions, including Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia, while asserting that offensive operations had accelerated across multiple sectors of the front during the month.

Russian officials also said air defense systems intercepted more than 21,000 Ukrainian drones during July, with the highest levels of reported drone activity occurring on July 24 and 25.

Those battlefield assessments, like the ministry's account of the overnight strikes, reflect Russia's official narrative of the conflict and have not been independently confirmed.

The war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, continues to generate competing claims from the warring sides. Independent verification of battlefield developments remains difficult in many active combat areas.