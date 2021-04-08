Kurdistan Region welcomes outcome of third round of US-Iraq strategic dialogue

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday welcomed the results of the strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States.

"The KRG reaffirms its support for the talks," he said, adding that they are "a pathway to greater engagement and cooperation – in reform, security, trade, investment, the environment, and clean energy."

On Wednesday, representatives of the Kurdistan Regional Government participated in the third set of talks between Baghdad and Washington that touched on politics, security, economy, energy, education, human rights and the environment. The dialogue also stressed the need to provide necessary protection for political demonstrations.

Following the virtual meeting, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told journalists that his government was eager to bolster cooperation with the US.

The meeting changed little about the US military presence in Iraq, despite the claim made by Iraq’s National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, who told a Baghdad news conference after the meeting that the discussions had produced “important progress” in preparing for the departure of US combat troops from Iraq, something the Baghdad government is under pressure to do from Iran-backed militias in the country..

The first US-Iraq strategic dialogue meeting was held last June by videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.The second round began in Washington in mid-August.

