Victoria Taylor: Trump’s Appointment of Mark Savaya Signals Renewed U.S. Focus on Iraq

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Victoria Taylor, former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Iraq and Iran, told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday that the appointment of Mark Savaya as the new U.S. Special Envoy to Iraq reflects President Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy—emphasizing political trust, economic engagement, and pragmatic partnerships across the Middle East.

“I think the appointment of the special envoy is consistent with how the Trump administration approaches foreign policy,” Taylor said. “We’ve seen similar appointments to Syria and other areas, which reflects the administration’s preference for appointing trusted political figures and allies to key positions.”

Taylor described Savaya’s appointment as a continuation of the administration’s trend of empowering politically aligned envoys to focus U.S. attention on specific regions. “It’s positive that Mark Savaya is an Iraqi American who appears to have some familiarity with Iraq,” she noted, adding that his background as a businessman suggests he may prioritize economic cooperation and investment opportunities.

She emphasized that President Trump’s policy toward Iraq continues to center on fostering economic ties, particularly in the energy sector. “We’ve seen recent deals signed by Chevron and Exxon—positive developments that can strengthen U.S.–Iraq cooperation,” Taylor said.

On the security front, Taylor dismissed speculation about a U.S. military withdrawal, clarifying that the United States still maintains troops in the Kurdistan Region and remains committed to ongoing security coordination with both the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government in Baghdad. “This is more of a transition than a withdrawal,” she said. “I expect continued security cooperation moving forward.”

Addressing regional tensions, Taylor said U.S. military action against militia groups is unlikely unless they directly threaten U.S. or Israeli interests. “We’ve gone a long period without militia strikes against U.S. personnel, and the best way for them to avoid being targeted is simply to stop launching attacks,” she stated.

Taylor concluded by reaffirming Washington’s enduring partnership with Erbil. “The Kurdistan Regional Government and the Kurdistan Region remain important partners for the United States,” she said. “This partnership is built on shared interests and continues to serve both sides well.”