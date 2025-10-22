Erdogan Strengthens Türkiye’s Gulf Ties with Landmark Agreements

Erdogan’s Gulf Tour Deepens Türkiye’s Strategic Ties with Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman Through New Agreements and Regional Cooperation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday on an official visit during which he held talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The visit forms part of a Gulf tour that also includes Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman, taking place from October 21 to 23 at the invitation of the leaders of the three countries.

Kuwait and Türkiye signed several agreements on Tuesday during a ceremony attended by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The agreements include a maritime transport agreement between the government of Kuwait and the government of Türkiye, along with a memorandum of understanding between Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior and Türkiye’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure regarding the mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates.

The two were signed by Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and Türkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed on cooperation in the field of energy by Kuwait’s Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, Acting Minister of Finance, and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, and Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar.

Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) and the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of Türkiye regarding cooperation in the field of direct investment promotion.

Director General of KDIPA Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Head of the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of Türkiye Ahmet Burak Daglioglu signed the agreement.

Kuwaiti Ambassador to Türkiye Abdulaziz Al-Adwani affirmed that relations between Kuwait and Türkiye have remained close, dynamic, and deeply rooted since their establishment six decades ago, characterized by shared visions and common interests across various fields.

In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on the occasion of the visit, Ambassador Al-Adwani said the trip reflects the continued commitment of both countries to strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding.

He noted that the visit follows the official trip made by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Türkiye in May last year, underscoring the steady exchange of high-level visits that reinforce bilateral relations.

Al-Adwani stressed that the sustained diplomatic engagement between the two nations — which celebrated the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties last year — demonstrates their shared desire to deepen political, economic, and development partnerships.

He praised Türkiye’s steadfast support for international legitimacy and its historic stance alongside Kuwait during the 1990 Iraqi invasion, as well as the significant growth in economic cooperation since 2000.

The ambassador highlighted ongoing coordination between Kuwait and Türkiye on regional and international issues through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Gulf-Türkiye Cooperation Council, in addition to frequent exchanges between senior officials aimed at boosting cooperation in multiple sectors.

Ambassador Al-Adwani emphasized that President Erdogan’s visit to Kuwait represents a continuation of the strong and brotherly relations between the two friendly nations, rooted in mutual respect and shared humanitarian and political principles aimed at promoting peace and prosperity.

Following his Kuwait visit, President Erdogan arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday for an official visit at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The one-on-one meeting between Erdogan and Al Thani was held behind closed doors at the Amiri Diwan in Doha. Following the meeting, the delegations of Türkiye and Qatar are expected to hold talks and attend a signing ceremony for a series of bilateral agreements.

Türkiye and Qatar enjoy strong relations built on deep political, economic, and defense cooperation. Both countries maintain strong defense ties, exemplified by the Tariq Bin Ziyad military base in Doha, which became operational in 2015.

Most recently, Türkiye and Qatar have worked together to support peace efforts and humanitarian initiatives in Gaza.

Qatar is the second stop of Erdogan’s three-day Gulf tour, which also includes Oman.

Türkiye’s Expanding Role in the Gulf

President Erdogan’s current tour underscores Türkiye’s growing engagement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states as part of Ankara’s broader strategy to strengthen political and economic integration with the region.

Over the past decade, Türkiye has positioned itself as a key partner in Gulf infrastructure, defense, and energy development projects, while promoting trade and investment diversification across the Middle East.

Ankara’s deepening partnerships with Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman reflect a wider policy of regional stabilization and mutual economic benefit.

By fostering stronger Gulf ties, Türkiye seeks to expand its role as a reliable mediator and trade partner — reinforcing its long-term vision of connecting the Middle East’s economies through shared energy corridors, transport networks, and investment opportunities.

President Erdogan’s Gulf outreach also aligns with Türkiye’s foreign policy objective of building a “circle of friends” across the Middle East, balancing regional rivalries through pragmatic diplomacy.

By strengthening relations with key Gulf partners, Türkiye aims to secure energy access, attract Gulf investments, and enhance its geopolitical leverage at a time of global economic shifts and regional instability.

Erdogan’s multi-country tour demonstrates Türkiye’s ambition to emerge not only as a regional power but as a strategic bridge linking Europe, Asia, and the Arab world — a role Ankara continues to reinforce through diplomacy, development, and defense cooperation.