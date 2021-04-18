Kurdistan Prime Minister extends condolences to families of victims of train accident in Egypt

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday extended his condolences to the Egyptian people following an incident involving the derailment of a train on its trip from Cairo to Mansoura.

The train went off track near the city of Toukh in Qalyubia province, killing at least 11 people and wounding about 100 others.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of a derailed train in Egypt today,” Prime Minister Barzani tweeted. “I extend my condolences to the families of the victims and the Egyptian leadership and people. My thoughts are with you at this difficult time.”

The Egyptian Ministry of Health reported 97 injuries early Sunday.

Egyptian Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir explained "human error" was one of the "causes of such accidents," noting that a train automation system would be completed in 2024.

Egypt frequently witnesses tragic train and traffic accidents.

This is the third incident in Egypt in less than a month. Last week, another train heading from Cairo to Mansoura derailed, resulting in a number of injuries but no deaths.

On March 26th, 32 people were killed, and 165 others injured when the two trains collided in central Egypt, which has one of the largest and oldest railways in the region.

Editing by Khrush Najari