Kurdistan Doctors’ Syndicate Launches Osteoporosis Awareness Marathon in Erbil

The Kurdistan Doctors' Syndicate launched an osteoporosis awareness marathon in Erbil, with over 200 participants promoting bone health through physical activity. The event, organized with rheumatology and orthopedic associations, emphasized prevention for people over 50.

57 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Doctors’ Syndicate, in coordination with the Kurdistan Rheumatology and Rehabilitation Association and the Iraqi Orthopedic Surgery Society, launched a community marathon on Friday in Erbil to raise awareness about osteoporosis and the importance of bone health.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Dr. Shwan Qadir, head of the Kurdistan Rheumatology Association, said that over 200 participants took part in the campaign aimed at increasing public understanding of osteoporosis, particularly among people over the age of 50, who are most at risk of bone fragility.

“Osteoporosis makes bones more susceptible to fractures, but it can be prevented through regular physical activity,” Dr. Qadir explained.

He added that the event brought together senior citizens, physicians, and athletes, marking the first initiative of its kind in the Kurdistan Region organized in observance of World Rheumatology Day.

Osteoporosis, often referred to as the “silent disease,” weakens bones gradually without symptoms until fractures occur. Experts emphasize that early screening, vitamin D intake, calcium-rich diets, and physical activity are key to maintaining strong bones and preventing complications later in life.

The marathon not only encouraged physical exercise but also sought to highlight the importance of early detection, healthy lifestyles, and preventive care in maintaining bone strength and overall well-being.