Asayish recover explosives from ISIS warehouse near group’s former Syrian capital

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The internal security forces in northeast Syria said they had secured explosives in a warehouse once used by ISIS near the terrorist group’s former Syrian capital.

In a statement on Monday the Asayish said it had recovered more than 100 mortars, gas cylinders, missiles, and homemade rockets at the site, apparently used to manufacture explosives, in the countryside of Karama, north of Raqqa city.

Earlier this month the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said its anti-terrorism units had prevented a planned attack in Raqqa during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, saying it had uncovered an active ISIS cell with 10 members.

Despite declarations of ISIS’s defeat in Syria in March 2019, remnants of the group continue to carry out attacks in their former territory, including around their once de facto capital, Raqqa. The SDF recaptured the city from ISIS in October 2017 with support from the US-led coalition.

According to the lastest report by the Syria-based Rojava Information Center, ISIS carried out 40 attacks in northeast Syria in March. Nevertheless, the number of attacks in Raqqa is limited compared to other regions under SDF control.

Coalition troops remain in the provinces of Deir al-Zor and Hasakah and support SDF operations against Islamic State insurgents.

