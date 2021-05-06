PKK attack Peshmerga forces in Sidakan area, no causalities reported

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces were attacked on Wednesday night by militants of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northeastern Erbil province without any casualties, according to a security official.

The attack came as a Peshmerga unit was attempting to erect a new military post in the Barbzin resort of Sidakan sub-district, Abdulla Hussien, the deputy commander of Balak Brigade, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

No Peshmerga were killed in the attack, which was carried out with light weapons including AK-47 rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, and PK machine guns, according to General Bahram Arif Yassin, the head of Halgurd Command, who spoke to Kurdistan 24 late on Wednesday.

The attack comes amid intensified clashes between the PKK and Turkish forces in the border areas of the Kurdistan Region, which have forced village evacuations and the creation of new Iraqi border posts in a bid to prevent further conflict and advancement by the warring sides into the country.

Wednesday’s assault was “fiercely repelled,” field commanders told Kurdistan 24, warning that they would not allow any violation of the Region’s forces.

It is not the first time the PKK has attacked Peshmerga positions within the Kurdistan Region. In November, the militants launched attacks on Peshmerga in Duhok province, injuring one.

