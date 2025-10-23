Kurdistan PM Barzani Inaugurates Qushtapa Water Project to Tackle Water Shortages in Erbil

“Protecting water and nature should become a social value. We can make Kurdistan a better place if we use the blessings we have been given responsibly,” said PM Barzani.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday inaugurated the Qushtapa Water Project, a major initiative aimed at addressing water shortages and improving the quality of life for residents across Erbil province.

In his keynote speech at the ceremony, Barzani underscored the central role of water in sustaining life and development, citing the Quranic verse, “And We made from water every living thing,” to highlight its divine and existential importance.

“Without water, there is no life,” he said. “It is our duty to use this blessing wisely and prevent waste. We must ensure that surface water serves our people effectively and that underground water sources are preserved.”

Barzani explained that the new project is part of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) broader effort to expand water infrastructure across cities, towns, and villages in the Region amid rising urbanization and population growth.

He also praised the implementing party of the project, which is Awazan Company, that completed the project in less than a year, as well as the Ministry of Municipalities, the Erbil Governorate, and local officials for their cooperation and commitment.

The premier warned that Iraq faces severe impacts from declining rainfall and drying rivers due to climate change, noting that the Kurdistan Region is not immune to these challenges.

“We have witnessed reduced rainfall in recent years, and many rivers have dried up. We must act responsibly to mitigate these effects,” he said.

Barzani added that the government is working closely with international partners to tackle climate-related challenges and implement long-term solutions to prevent forced migration driven by water scarcity.

“The danger of water shortage is also the danger of displacement,” he said. “People always move in search of life and water.”

He announced plans for a major new water project between Dukan and Sulaimani, which aims to permanently resolve the province’s water crisis, alongside other ongoing and upcoming initiatives across the Region.

The prime minister also called on teachers, religious figures, and intellectuals to promote a culture of conservation and environmental protection.

“Protecting water and nature should become a social value,” he said. “We can make Kurdistan a better place if we use the blessings we have been given responsibly.”

Barzani reaffirmed his government’s commitment to continue delivering essential services — including water, electricity, healthcare, and education — emphasizing that these are national assets belonging to all people of Kurdistan.

“Serving the people of Kurdistan is not a favor — it is our duty,” Barzani concluded. “We will continue to work tirelessly to build a more prosperous and sustainable Kurdistan for everyone.”

Designed to provide clean and sustainable water to over 240,000 residents across Qushtapa, Bustana, and 72 surrounding villages, the project is expected to meet the area’s needs for the next two decades.

Situated along the Little Zab River, it transfers water directly to purification stations before distribution through an extensive network — a turning point for infrastructure and quality of life in the region.

The Qushtapa Water Project is part of the KRG’s wider strategy to strengthen water and infrastructure systems across the Kurdistan Region.

Over the past decade, the government has prioritized large-scale projects to supply clean water, expand irrigation networks, and ensure long-term sustainability, including initiatives in Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and surrounding rural areas.

These efforts aim to reduce water scarcity, support agricultural production, and improve living standards while addressing the growing challenges posed by climate change and population growth.