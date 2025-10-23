KRG Completes Qushtapa Water Project to Tackle Erbil’s Water Shortages

“The Qushtapa project is part of a broader plan by the Prime Minister to resolve water shortages in Erbil and other towns across the Kurdistan Region,” Aouni said.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday inaugurated the Qushtapa Water Project, a major initiative aimed at addressing water scarcity in Erbil and surrounding areas. At the ceremony, Minister of Municipalities and Tourism Sasan Aouni emphasized that providing essential services to citizens is a primary responsibility of the government, regardless of whether they reside in city centers or remote villages.

“The Qushtapa project is part of a broader plan by the Prime Minister to resolve water shortages in Erbil and other towns across the Kurdistan Region,” Aouni said.

He added that the project, which cost 222 billion Iraqi dinars, was completed in less than a year and will serve both the Qushtapa district and the surrounding villages.

The project is integrated with other large-scale initiatives undertaken by the KRG across multiple sectors, particularly within the strategic framework and priorities set by the ninth cabinet.

It aims to address water challenges efficiently and sustainably, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for long-term development.

Aouni also noted that the Water Directorate is a key sector in the KRG’s first-phase development plan, ensuring essential services continue even amid challenging economic conditions.

He highlighted that wherever water projects are needed, the government prioritizes constructing large-scale facilities to resolve shortages and provide lasting benefits to citizens.

The Qushtapa project joins a series of major water initiatives in the region, including:

- Rapid water supply to Erbil.

- Goptapa–Chamchamal project.

- Dokan–Sulaimani water line.

- Bardarash and Khabbat projects.

- Koyah and Qandil water expansions.

- 51-village Barzan water scheme.

- Projects in Akre, Darbandikhan, and Ranya.

Although the project is commonly referred to as the Qushtapa Water Project, its reach extends beyond the district, providing services to more than 72 villages and several industrial areas, with benefits projected for over 20 years.

The initiative was executed by a local company, working diligently around the clock to meet the KRG’s high standards of accountability and citizen service.

Minister Aouni explained that the facility currently delivers 3,000 cubic meters of water per hour to approximately 65,000 residents, and with future expansion, it will be able to supply up to 220,000 people over the next two decades.

Prime Minister Barzani first laid the project’s cornerstone on September 17, 2024. The agreement for construction was signed on October 24, 2024, and work officially began on December 17, 2024.

Less than a year later, on October 23, 2025, the project was completed and inaugurated, marking a significant milestone in the KRG’s efforts to provide sustainable water solutions to its citizens.