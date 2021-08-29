PHOTOS: French President arrives in Erbil, meets with top KRG officials

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday met with Kurdistan Region President Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, and Parliament Speaker Dr. Rewaz Faiq Hussein in the capital of Erbil.

President Macron arrived early morning, went on a tour of the city of Mosul, and returned to Erbil later. On Saturday, he was in Baghdad to participate in a conference attended by top officials from regional countries.

Macron was received by the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, at Erbil International Airport upon arrival.