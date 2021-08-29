Politics

PHOTOS: French President arrives in Erbil, meets with top KRG officials

President Macron arrived early morning, went on a tour of the city of Mosul, and returned to Erbil later.
author_image Mustafa Shilani
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani (Left) receiving French President Emmanuel Macron in Erbil, Aug. 29, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani (Left) receiving French President Emmanuel Macron in Erbil, Aug. 29, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Kurdistan France Macron

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday met with Kurdistan Region President Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, and Parliament Speaker Dr. Rewaz Faiq Hussein in the capital of Erbil.

President Macron arrived early morning, went on a tour of the city of Mosul, and returned to Erbil later. On Saturday, he was in Baghdad to participate in a conference attended by top officials from regional countries.

Macron was received by the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, at Erbil International Airport upon arrival.

Photo: Kurdistan 24
Photo: Kurdistan 24
Photo: Kurdistan 24
Photo: Kurdistan 24
Photo: Kurdistan 24
Photo: Kurdistan 24
Photo: Kurdistan 24
Photo: Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive