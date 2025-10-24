World Marks United Nations Day amid Rising Global Conflicts

The United Nations was established on October 24, 1945, by 51 founding member states with the mission of preventing future wars, promoting peace, and fostering international collaboration.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — The world celebrates United Nations Day on Friday, marking the 80th anniversary of the international body’s founding in 1945, following World War II, with renewed hopes for peace and global cooperation amid a surge in worldwide conflicts.

The United Nations was established on October 24, 1945, by 51 founding member states with the mission of preventing future wars, promoting peace, and fostering international collaboration. Today, the organization has 193 member states, making it the most inclusive intergovernmental body in the world.

While the theme for United Nations Day 2025 has not yet been officially announced, it is expected to highlight global unity, peacebuilding, sustainability, and the UN’s 80 years of service to humanity.

The commemoration takes place at a time when the international community is facing one of the most turbulent periods in recent history. Ongoing conflicts in Israel-Palestine, Russia-Ukraine, Pakistan-Afghanistan, Iran-Israel, Sudan, and between India and Pakistan continue to threaten regional and global stability.

According to a recent report by Vision of Humanity, the world is currently witnessing 56 active conflicts—the highest number since World War II. Moreover, 92 countries are now involved in conflicts beyond their borders, the largest figure recorded since the creation of the Global Peace Index (GPI).

As the United Nations prepares to mark eight decades since its founding, global citizens and leaders alike are calling on the organization to take stronger steps toward peacebuilding and conflict resolution.

Since its establishment, the UN has remained a central pillar of global governance, addressing a wide range of issues—from peace and security to human rights, humanitarian aid, and sustainable development. Despite mounting challenges, it continues to serve as the world’s most comprehensive platform for dialogue and cooperation among nations.

This year’s United Nations Day is expected to serve not only as a commemoration of the UN’s achievements but also as a call to action for renewed international solidarity and a commitment to peace in an increasingly divided world.