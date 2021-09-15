Source: 3 bombs set by PKK kill 2 Peshmerga, wound 'several others' in Kurdistan Region's Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two members of the autonomous Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces were killed and multiple others injured when three explosive devices, thought to have been planted by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), exploded in the province of Duhok, according to a security source.

The incident occurred in Naqba valley, located within the Nahla areas on the administrative border of Akre district, east of rural Duhok province.

The source told Kurdistan 24 that the explosive devices were planted by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought a decades-long insurgency against Ankara over Kurdish rights in Turkey and is headquartered in the Kurdistan Region's Qandil Mountains.

"Two peshmerga were martyred and several others were wounded," the source specified.

This is just the latest instance of the PKK being accused of targeting Peshmerga fighters, with a recent series of attacks carried out with mines or improvised explosive devices (IEDs) which have resulted in multiple casualties, including those among Kurdistan Region border guards.

Last month, Peshmerga forces discovered several separate IEDs believed to have been planted by the PKK to target them.

Read More: Peshmerga forces diffuse explosives planted by PKK on road in Kurdistan Region's Duhok: Source

The Ministry of Peshmerga stated that its military engineering team dismantled the explosive devices that were planted on the road between Amedi and Deraluk.

Officials from both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have repeatedly called on Turkey and the PKK to take their fight away from areas populated by civilians, thousands of whom have been displaced or sustained damage to their farms, livestock, or homes. Others have suffered serious injury or even death as a result of skirmishes or Turkish bombardment of suspected PKK positions.

Last week, Turkish artillery struck two villages in Duhok while targeting PKK militants, which are known to maintain a presence in the area.

Read More: Turkish attack against PKK in Kurdistan's Duhok causes damage, panic among villagers

According to the sources, the shelling caused severe damage to multiple homes, farms, other private property, and roads, cutting electricity to residences and causing a state of panic among villagers.