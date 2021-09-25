UNICEF responds to 'horrific' video appearing to show the abuse of a young child in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – UNICEF has expressed its deep concern over a video clip circulated recently on social media in Iraq, which appears to show a child being abused by an adult member of his family.

In the clip, the child is being tied with a rope. Blood can be seen on his face as he pleads for death.

Social media users roundly expressed anger over the incident, prompting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to intervene, ordering security forces "to detain the citizen who appeared in the video clip, to protect the child, ensuring his safety and care until the end of legal procedures against his father."

In a statement, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said, "This video is a horrific reminder of the scourge of violence against children that must end."

The organization commended the authorities' prompt response in this case, and noted that it also encourages "anyone aware of such cases to report it to the hotline 497 facilitated by the Community Police."

"Nothing ever justifies violence against a child, and it is preventable," the statement read.

According to a 2018 survey, said the organization, four out of five children in Iraq are still subjected to violence in some way at home or school.

UNICEF condemned "all acts of violence against children" and called on government authorities to "strengthen mechanisms to bring perpetrators of such crimes to justice and safeguard the life of the child."

The statement stressed that “UNICEF will continue to support the Governments in both Federal Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with a shared vision that by 2024 children, adolescents and women, especially the most vulnerable, are protected from violence, exploitation, abuse, and neglect, in accordance with national legal and policy framework and international standards."