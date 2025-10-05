President Masoud Barzani Highlights Role of Diaspora in Preserving Kurdish Identity

President Barzani underscored the significance of unifying Kurds in the Diaspora under a common umbrella to preserve Kurdistan’s culture, language, and identity while strengthening support for the Kurdish cause.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani received a delegation of 110 Kurdish youth from the Diaspora, including 12 Europeans, in Erbil’s Pirmam district on Sunday, according to a statement from Barzani's headquarters.

At the start of the meeting, Ismail Kamil, head of the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation, expressed appreciation to President Barzani for his continued support in uniting Kurds abroad under a national framework to safeguard their identity.

Yad Amin, President of the Kurdistani Diaspora Youth Federation, also thanked Barzani for his encouragement and outlined the establishment of the Federation, its role in organizing the current visit, and the program’s short- and long-term objectives.

In his remarks, President Barzani underscored the significance of unifying Kurds in the Diaspora under a common umbrella to preserve Kurdistan’s culture, language, and identity while strengthening support for the Kurdish cause. He stressed the importance of building a strong Kurdish lobby in the diplomatic, political, and cultural arenas both within the Kurdistan Region and internationally.

President Barzani also touched on the broader situation across Kurdistan, reiterating the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to achieving a peaceful resolution of the Kurdish cause in all parts of Kurdistan.

The Kurdish diaspora is estimated to consist of approximately 1.2 to 1.5 million people. This diaspora has developed over time as a result of political persecution and conflict, resulting in substantial communities in Western Europe and other regions worldwide.

Germany is a primary destination for Kurdish immigrants, especially those from Turkey. Estimates indicate that between 500,000 and 850,000 Kurds live in Germany, with some sources suggesting the number may be as high as one million. Other countries with significant Kurdish communities include France, the Netherlands, and Sweden; smaller communities can also be found in the United States and Canada.

Nashville is home to the largest Kurdish population in the United States, estimated to be between 15,000 and 20,000 individuals, primarily concentrated in the "Little Kurdistan" area of South Nashville. This vibrant community began with refugees arriving in the mid-70s and has since developed a strong cultural presence, featuring numerous Kurdish-owned businesses and shops.

The KRG is increasingly dedicated to its global diaspora. As part of this commitment, the fourth iteration of a groundbreaking online Kurdish language course has officially started, attracting an unprecedented 2,500 students from 42 countries across Europe and Asia.

Read More: KRG Hails 'Great Demand' as 2,500 Diaspora Kurds in 42 Countries Begin Global Language Course