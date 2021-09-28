Education

Netherlands to send 3 observer teams to Kurdistan Region for Iraqi election

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Dutch Consul-General to the Kurdistan Region Hans Akerboom during an interview in Erbil with Kurdistan 24, Sept. 29, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Dutch Consul-General to the Kurdistan Region Hans Akerboom during an interview in Erbil with Kurdistan 24, Sept. 29, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Netherlands Peshmerga Peshmerga Reform Europe EU Iraq Iraq Election 2021

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Hans Akerboom, the Dutch Consul General to the Kurdistan Region, told Kurdistan 24 in an interview on Wednesday that his consulate will deploy three teams to the autonomous region of Iraq as part of the EU election observation mission for the upcoming national election in October. 

Underlining the importance of the election process, Akerboom said that the EU is sending around 80 observers in total to various provinces of Iraq. 

“For example,” he explained, “we as the Netherlands, we have here in the Kurdistan Region three teams and we try to observe (the elections) in three provinces; in Duhok, Sulaimani, and in Erbil.” 


“So, as the Netherlands we are active, observing the elections, but we know for sure that this is a very good step in the democratic process of Iraq.

Moreover, the Dutch Consul said there was a meeting this week with military advisers and diplomats from UK, US, Germany, and the Netherlands about the ongoing Peshmerga Reform Program, with the stated objective of bringing the forces under a fully unified command instead of particular units being associated with

The Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany form the unique Multi-National Advisory Group (MNAG) that enthusiastically supports the project to remove local politics from the Peshmerga forces’ chain of command.

Read More: Dutch colonel advocates for Peshmerga reform as he departs Kurdistan Region

Akerboom said these four countries meet every two months on the Consulate General level, “to sit together and we discuss the progress, because, of course, it's very important for us that the Peshmerga reform will be there because you never know what will happen in future.”

The diplomat concluded, “And we have to be prepared for the bad things, it's also more efficient to have this reform program for the Peshmerga.”

Related Aerticles
Iraq

No positive change will happen in Iraq after the October elections: Iraqi politician
  7 Hours
Iraq

Iraqis who collect their voter cards before October 6 will receive free mobile phone credit 
  2021/09/28 10:15
Iraq

Iraq’s election agency signs memorandum of understanding with candidates
  2021/09/21 11:33
See More
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive