Kurdistan Region president arrives in Qatar on official visit

President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Doha for high-level meetings with the State of Qatar’s top officials, said Kurdistan Region Head of Department of Foreign Relations Safeen Dizayee.
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (L) and Qatari Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during a meeting in Doha on Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo: President Barzani's Office)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha on an official visit to the Gulf country.

The president is expected to with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and a number of other senior Qatari officials, a statement from Barzani's office said.

Upon arrival, Barzani met with Qatari Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha.

In these meetings, the statement added, President Barzani will discuss ways to enhance relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq from one end and Qatar on the other with the Qatari officials.

The officials will also talk about the situation in Iraq and the widen region, as well as other issues of common concern.

