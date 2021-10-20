Alleged Turkish drone attack in north Syria’s Kobani targets vehicle; 2 reported dead

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Local media and rights organizations reported on Wednesday that a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), or drone, attacked a vehicle in the northern Syrian city of Kobani that afternoon.



According to the Hawar News Agency (ANHA), the attack targeted a civilian-owned car while it was in front of the local Justice Council.



The report did not specify the number or extent of any resulting casualties, but the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) claimed that a fighter and a driver were killed before the area was cordoned off by local security forces.



The Turkish military has recently intensified its artillery, drone, and warplane attacks in areas under the control of the Kurdish-run Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In August, several Turkish attacks employing either drones or planes were carried out in northeast Syria against varying targets, killing or wounding a number of SDF commanders and fighters.



The UK-based SOHR also earlier claimed that Russia had given a green light to Turkish drone attacks to target “foreign leaders” of the SDF until Oct. 25 near the Syrian

Turkish border. Russia also has pressured the SDF to give more concessions and territory to the Syrian government, warning that Turkey would otherwise attack.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned last week that Turkey would eliminate all “threats” in northern Syria, describing a guided missile attack that killed two Turkish military police officers in Syria's Azaz region as "the final straw."



Read More: Two Turkish police officers killed in northern Syria: Turkish Defense Ministry

The Turkish leader is expected to meet United States President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the upcoming G-20 summit in Rome that will take place in the final two days of October to discuss Turkish concerns about the SDF in Syria.

