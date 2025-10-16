Lebanon Condemns Israeli Strikes as Violation of Ceasefire, Reports Civilian Casualties

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun strongly condemned the attacks, accusing Israel of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure in violation of the ceasefire agreement reached in November last year.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Lebanon’s Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that Israeli airstrikes in the country’s south killed one person and wounded seven others, as tensions flared once again despite a standing ceasefire.

According to the ministry, one civilian was killed in the eastern town of Shmistar, while one person was injured in Bnaafoul, in the Saida district, and six others in Ansar, in the Nabatieh district.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun strongly condemned the attacks, accusing Israel of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure in violation of the ceasefire agreement reached in November last year.

“The repeated Israeli aggression is part of a systematic policy aimed at destroying productive infrastructure, hindering economic recovery, and undermining national stability under false security pretexts,” Aoun said in a statement.

The Israeli military, for its part, said it had struck “Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure” in the Mazraat Sinai area of southern Lebanon and facilities linked to Green Without Borders, a group it claims operates as a front for Hezbollah activity near the border.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have repeatedly bombed Lebanese territory over the past months, reigniting fears of renewed conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, whose clashes last year culminated in two months of open warfare.

Hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah escalated in mid-2024 after cross-border attacks intensified following Israel’s offensive in Gaza. The Iran-backed Hezbollah group launched rockets and drones into northern Israel in support of Hamas, prompting heavy Israeli retaliatory strikes on southern Lebanon.

The conflict displaced tens of thousands on both sides of the border and caused extensive damage to Lebanese infrastructure. The November 2024 ceasefire, brokered by international mediators, was meant to halt cross-border violence and pave the way for political talks. However, sporadic Israeli strikes and Hezbollah’s continued military activity along the frontier have kept the situation volatile, threatening to unravel the fragile truce.