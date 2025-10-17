Trump Predicts Expansion of Abraham Accords, Hopes Saudi Arabia Will Join Soon

“I hope to see Saudi Arabia go in, and I hope to see others go in. I think when Saudi Arabia goes in, everybody goes in,” Trump said in an interview broadcast Friday on the Fox Business Network.

9 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects more countries to join the Abraham Accords soon, expressing optimism that Saudi Arabia will be among the next to normalize relations with Israel.

The president revealed that he had held “some very good conversations” as recently as Wednesday with countries expressing interest in joining the peace initiative. “I think that they're going to all go in very soon,” he added.

The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020 during Trump’s first term, marked a historic diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were the first Arab countries in a quarter century to formally recognize Israel, followed later by Morocco and Sudan.

Earlier this week, Trump hosted Muslim and European leaders in Egypt to discuss the future of Gaza, promoting his plan to end the ongoing war as a foundation for broader regional peace. He has repeatedly framed the Abraham Accords as a pathway toward stability and coexistence in the Middle East.

In remarks to the Israeli parliament, Trump even suggested that a peace deal between Israel and Iran could eventually be possible. “Wouldn’t it be nice?” he said, hinting at what he called a long-term vision for reconciliation across the region.

The Abraham Accords, brokered by the U.S. in 2020, represented a major shift in Middle Eastern diplomacy by normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab nations. The agreements aimed to promote economic cooperation, security coordination, and cultural exchange. Saudi Arabia’s participation has long been seen as a potential turning point that could reshape regional dynamics and further integrate Israel into the Arab world.