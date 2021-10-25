Peshmerga, US delegation talk formation of 'joint brigades' with Iraqi army

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Officials from the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga officials on Monday met with a US military delegation in Erbil, with discussions focusing on the formation of two joint brigades with the Iraqi army in the disputed areas, among others.

The Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga, Lieutenant-General Jamal Mohammad, welcomed senior adviser to the US forces in the Kurdistan Region, Colonel Patrick Douglas, said a statement on the ministry’s website.

The statement also indicated that the officials discussed relations between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army, especially concerning forming and deploying two joint brigades tasked with securing disputed territories.

Kurdish officials have previously explained to Kurdistan 24 that Iraq’s military forces and their counterparts in the autonomous Kurdistan Region will form joint brigades to be deployed within territories disputed by the federal and regional governments to counter the ongoing ISIS threat.

Though the recent parliamentary election appeared to put these plans on hold, Iraqi and Kurdish officials are expected to resume the push to make joint deployments in the contested areas.

The Iraqi military and the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces have conducted anti-terror operations against suspected ISIS cells in areas disputed by Erbil and Baghdad.

Another side of the discussion between the Peshmerga ministry officials and the US military delegation focused on ongoing reform efforts in the Peshmerga ministry.