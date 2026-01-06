U.S. Envoy Hails Israel-Syria Talks as “Breakthrough” in Decades-Long Standoff

U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack termed Israel-Syria talks a "breakthrough," confirming a new joint intelligence mechanism and unprecedented civil cooperation in energy and medicine under U.S. mediation.

18 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A senior United States envoy on Tuesday described recent high-level negotiations between Israel and the Syrian government as a diplomatic "breakthrough," confirming that the two longtime adversaries have agreed to establish a mechanism for intelligence sharing and are exploring cooperation in civil sectors for the first time in modern history.

In an interview with i24NEWS on Tuesday, U.S. Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, provided the first detailed readout of the sensitive discussions, which included senior political and security officials from Washington, Damascus, and Jerusalem.

Barrack stated that both regional parties are committed to forging a new relationship defined by "transparency and partnership," a marked departure for two nations that have technically remained in a state of war since 1948.

The assessment from the U.S. Envoy follows a joint statement issued late Tuesday by the United States, Syria, and Israel regarding the outcomes of negotiations held in Paris. According to earlier reporting by Kurdistan24, the parties agreed to create a U.S.-supervised "joint fusion mechanism" designed to facilitate coordination on security and diplomatic matters.

Barrack elaborated on the specifics of this arrangement during his interview, noting that the agreement to establish a joint mechanism for intelligence sharing was a primary deliverable of the U.S.-mediated meeting. "This mechanism will serve as a platform for resolving disputes, enable continuous intelligence exchange, and reduce military tension," Barrack said.

Structurally, the mechanism is designed to operate from a base in a third country—one that is neither Israel nor Syria—and will include representatives from all three nations. Barrack indicated that some officials would participate virtually, ensuring a continuous channel of communication intended to prevent misunderstandings in the volatile border region.

Beyond the immediate security architecture, the envoy highlighted a significant expansion of the dialogue into non-military domains. "Israel and Syria are also beginning to discuss civil issues – medicine, agriculture, and energy – for the first time in modern history," Barrack told i24NEWS. He emphasized that prioritizing economic opportunities and prosperity, alongside open dialogue, is viewed by the mediators as the pathway to "significant and long-term cooperation."

The negotiations involved high-ranking delegations from all sides, reflecting the gravity of the diplomatic push. According to the readout provided by Barrack, the Israeli delegation included Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary Roman Gofman, and Acting Head of the National Security Council Gil Reich.

Representing the new Syrian government were Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani and Intelligence Chief Hussein Salama. The American mediation team included Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, in addition to Barrack. The presence of such senior figures underscores the high priority the administration has placed on reshaping the geopolitical landscape of the Levant.

Barrack conveyed that the leadership in Damascus has signaled a strategic shift in its posture toward its southern neighbor. "The new Syrian government has made it unequivocally clear that it has no aggressive intentions toward Israel, and it seeks to establish a relationship based on respect and coexistence," he said. Conversely, he noted that Israeli officials are "enthusiastic about building relations with the old neighbor and express appreciation for the replacement of a hostile regime with one that seeks cooperation."

These developments occur against a backdrop of profound political change in Syria. Direct negotiations began after former President Bashar al-Assad was ousted by an Islamist-led coalition in December 2024. While officials have met several times since the transition, talks had reportedly stalled in September over conflicting security demands.

According to background information from Kurdistan24 and Syria’s state news agency SANA, the Paris talks focused on reaching a "balanced security agreement." A central point of contention has been the status of the Golan Heights frontier.

Following Assad’s ouster, Israel deployed troops into the UN-patrolled buffer zone and has conducted airstrikes and incursions deeper into Syrian territory. Jerusalem has insisted on the establishment of a demilitarized zone in southern Syria to secure its border.

However, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa warned last month that such demands would threaten Syria’s security, urging a return to the terms of the 1974 disengagement agreement. The joint statement issued after the Paris talks acknowledged these challenges but emphasized a commitment to "strive toward achieving lasting security and stability arrangements."

The joint statement also credited the leadership of U.S. President Donald J. Trump for enabling the environment for these talks. It asserted that the new coordination cell would cover not only intelligence and military de-escalation but also "diplomatic engagement and commercial opportunities," mirroring Barrack’s comments regarding agriculture and energy cooperation.

Despite the optimism expressed by U.S. officials, sources familiar with the negotiations cautioned that the process remains in its early stages. Speaking to i24NEWS, these sources emphasized that while the progress is significant, "many issues are still in their infancy, and there is still much work to be done until the understandings are completed."

The diplomatic activity in Paris and the subsequent announcements suggest a potential thawing of one of the Middle East’s most enduring frozen conflicts. The shift from purely military de-confliction to discussions of economic and civil cooperation represents a substantial pivot in policy for both Damascus and Jerusalem. However, the practical implementation of the "joint fusion mechanism" and the resolution of territorial disputes regarding the buffer zone remain critical tests for the durability of these newfound understandings.

As the parties move forward, the U.S. has pledged to continue its supervision of the implementation process. The joint statement concluded with a declaration of determination to "turn a new page" in relations, a sentiment echoed by Barrack’s assertion that the talks address "the regrets of the past" to accelerate future cooperation.