UK sends condolences to PM Barzani for loss of Peshmerga in ISIS attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – James Cleverly, the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, extended his country’s condolences to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday for the loss of two Kurdish Peshmerga troops in an Islamic State (ISIS) attack northwest of Kirkuk on Saturday night.

“So sorry to hear about the death of your Peshmergas in the attack by ISIS in Pirde,” Minister Cleverly told the prime minister in a message.

“My thoughts are with their families,” he added.

Following Saturday’s attack, Barzani reemphasized the importance of military cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad, particularly in the disputed territories, for combating ISIS with the help of the US-led coalition, of which the UK is also a member.

The Kurdish leadership has repeatedly called for cooperation between the Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to fill the “security vacuum” between their respective positions in disputed territories such as Kirkuk.

ISIS remnants still operate and launch hit-and-run attacks on civilian and military targets from that vacuum, which has existed since Iraq’s seizure of Kirkuk from the Peshmerga in October 2017.